Delhi Metro Phase 4 Update: Some sections to be opened by March 2023, says DMRC Chief

Delhi Metro Phase 4 Update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) does not foresee any major delay or any significant cost overrun as to the timelines of its Phase 4 project. Besides, some sections of two of the three priority corridors are likely to be opened by the month of March next year, according to DMRC Chief Mangu Singh. The outgoing DMRC MD in an interview with PTI, also said, the final operationalisation of the entire Phase 4 project may get stretched to March 2025, though the urban transporter is still working with the completion timeline of December 2024. The development work on Phase 4 had begun in December 2019 with a groundbreaking ceremony, however, it was hit after the outbreak of the Covid pandemic in March 2020 in the national capital.

Currently, under the project, Delhi Metro is undertaking construction work on 65.2 kilometre of three priority corridors spanning as many as 45 metro stations – 28.92 km long Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg, 12.55 km long Majlis Park-Maujpur, which are extensions of the already functional Magenta and Pink Lines, and 23.62 km long Tughalakabad-Aerocity corridor that is being developed as ‘Silver Line’, linking the already operational Violet and Airport Lines from the respective ends.

When asked if the Covid pandemic has incurred cost escalation or any delay in Phase 4 project timelines, Singh said that at this stage, he does not foresee any major delay, as well as no major cost overrun either. He further said the systems are currently in place and things are moving quite ok. For the time lost during the Covid pandemic, he is hopeful that DMRC will catch up. And, Delhi Metro will start opening the Phase 4 sections one by one, part by part maybe within a year’s time. So, small sections of both Pink and Magenta Lines, which are being developed as part of Delhi Metro’s phase 4 priority corridors, would probably be functional in a year from now, or by March next year, he said.

In March 2019, the Union Cabinet had approved three corridors out of the six Phase 4 corridors, that are expected to further improve connectivity in the national capital. The corridors which have not yet been approved by the Cabinet are Inderlok-Indraprastha, Rithala-Bawana-Narela and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridors. When asked about the status of the rest of the three corridors, Singh said this is now in the latest stage and approval from the Cabinet is pending. However, all other formalities are over so nod from the Cabinet can be sanctioned anytime now, he added.