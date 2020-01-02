Delhi Metro Phase 4 Tughlakabad-Aerocity section have 1st double-decker viaduct with cars running below metro!

The double decker corridor planned for this section will be constructed on the Mehrauli Badarpur road. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Delhi Metro’s 1st double-decker viaduct to have cars running below the metro corridor! A part of the new Delhi Metro Phase 4, the civil contract for the Tughlakabad-Aerocity Metro corridor has been awarded which will involve the construction of a metro viaduct from Sangam Vihar to Saket G block. A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson told Financial Express Online that the highlight of this section will be a double-decker viaduct which will include the metro viaduct and also, an elevated six-lane flyover from Sangam Vihar to Ambedkar Nagar. This will be Delhi Metro’s very first double-decker viaduct which will allow cars to run below a metro corridor on one integrated structure.

Delhi Metro Phase 4’s Tughlakabad-Aerocity Metro corridor: Details of stations, route

The double-decker corridor planned for this section will be constructed on the Mehrauli Badarpur road. Once this particular stretch gets operational, the Mehrauli Badarpur Road will become signal free from the Sangam Vihar area to Saket.

The civil contract which has been awarded, involves the construction of the metro viaduct section from Sangam Vihar to Saket-G block with four elevated new stations namely, Sangam Vihar, Khanpur-Devoli, Ambedkar Nagar as well as Saket-G.

The Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor will be 20.20 kilometres long and will bring 15 new stations on the network.

The corridor will connect the Delhi Metro Violet Line Kashmere Gate – Raja Nahar Singh with the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line.

The work for this entire section will be completed in around three years.

For the Delhi Metro Phase 4 project, three civil contracts have been awarded so far. They are as follows: