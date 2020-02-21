Delhi Metro Phase 4 to be environment-friendly! DMRC to reuse groundwater to revive dried lake

In an important initiative, the groundwater from the Ghanta Ghar and Pul Bangash metro station sites will be utilized to revive the Roshanara Bagh lake in North Delhi.
Delhi Metro to reuse groundwater for reviving dried up lake in the national capital! As part of Delhi Metro’s effective water conservation initiative, groundwater will be effectively utilized during the construction activities of the Delhi Metro Phase 4 project and the amount of water dewatered, will be reused for restoring a dried lake in North Delhi, and also for maintaining the green cover in Buddha Park. These initiatives are part of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) eco-friendly water conservation plans. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that during the construction of five of the underground metro stations as part of Delhi Metro Phase 4, the site has to be dewatered to begin the construction process.
For this initiative, Delhi Metro has tied up with some government agencies. As part of the Delhi Metro Phase 4 project, the work on the RK Ashram-Janakpuri corridor was started in the month of December 2019. In this corridor there are five underground stations, namely RK Ashram, Nabi Karim, Sadar Bazar, Ghanta Ghar and Pul Bangash. On this line, the groundwater level is high. According to DMRC, the site for the construction of the stations has to be dewatered and water conservation will be a major focus area during the construction of Delhi Metro Phase 4 corridors. Some of such initiatives for the project are as follows:
- In an important initiative, the groundwater from the Ghanta Ghar and Pul Bangash metro station sites will be utilized to revive the Roshanara Bagh lake in North Delhi. DMRC will lay a pipeline between the proposed station site towards the lake.
- The municipal body can further plan to start the boating and beautify the area around the lake, for tourists’ attraction. The two stations, Ghanta Ghar and Pul Bangash are about 800 metres from the park.
- The groundwater from the RK Ashram and Nabi Karim sites will be supplied to the water tank which is maintained by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). The water tank is about one kilometre away from the two construction sites and the water will be used to maintain the greens at Buddha Garden and nearby premises.
- Delhi Metro has also tied up with Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways in order to supply the groundwater for its train-washing facility at the Sadar Bazar area. It is also estimated that the dewatered groundwater will be available from these construction sites for around two years after the beginning of work
- As part of other planned water conservation initiatives, bio-toilets will be installed at all the construction sites and some rainwater harvesting facilities will be set up at the Delhi Metro’s casting yards and site offices.
- Delhi Metro began work on Delhi Metro Phase 4 corridors in the month of December. The piling work was started at the Haiderpur Badli Mor, which is a part of DMRC’s first civil contract to construct a portion of the Janakpuri West–R K Ashram Marg corridor, which is an extension of Delhi Metro Magenta Line. For tendering work is in progress for the other metro stations on the corridor.
