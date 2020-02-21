Delhi Metro Phase 4 to be environment-friendly! DMRC to reuse groundwater to revive dried lake

The construction of five of the underground metro stations as part of Delhi Metro Phase 4, the site has to be dewatered to begin the process.

Delhi Metro to reuse groundwater for reviving dried up lake in the national capital! As part of Delhi Metro’s effective water conservation initiative, groundwater will be effectively utilized during the construction activities of the Delhi Metro Phase 4 project and the amount of water dewatered, will be reused for restoring a dried lake in North Delhi, and also for maintaining the green cover in Buddha Park. These initiatives are part of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) eco-friendly water conservation plans. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that during the construction of five of the underground metro stations as part of Delhi Metro Phase 4, the site has to be dewatered to begin the construction process.

For this initiative, Delhi Metro has tied up with some government agencies. As part of the Delhi Metro Phase 4 project, the work on the RK Ashram-Janakpuri corridor was started in the month of December 2019. In this corridor there are five underground stations, namely RK Ashram, Nabi Karim, Sadar Bazar, Ghanta Ghar and Pul Bangash. On this line, the groundwater level is high. According to DMRC, the site for the construction of the stations has to be dewatered and water conservation will be a major focus area during the construction of Delhi Metro Phase 4 corridors. Some of such initiatives for the project are as follows: