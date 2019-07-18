Delhi Metro Phase 4: Preparations underway for new metro corridors; details of routes here

Delhi Metro Phase-IV is scheduled to be completed in five years from the date of its commencement of work

Delhi Metro Phase 4: Big boost for the Delhi Metro network! Delhi Metro commuters can expect new corridors connecting far flung areas of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) soon as the preparations for Delhi Metro Phase-IV are underway. Recently, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs shared that the Delhi Metro Phase-IV is scheduled to be completed in five years from the date of its commencement of work. A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson told Financial Express Online, that DMRC is currently engaged in the initial preparations for starting work on the three approved corridors under Delhi Metro Phase-IV. According to DMRC, the details of the preparations involving tenders and civil activities undertaken by the metro operator for the new phase are as follows:

The first civil tender of Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV for 10 elevated stations as well as a viaduct on the Janakpuri West – RK Ashram corridor was floated last week.

The tenders for the entire elevated corridor from Maujpur to Majlis Park comprising of as many as eight stations will be floated next week.

In addition to this, the tender for the Krishna Park Metro station and its accompanying tunnel boring machine work will also be floated shortly.

In the meantime, engineers including senior functionaries such as the Chief Project Managers and Project Managers have been deputed for all the three corridors.

The engineers are currently undertaking preparatory activities such as the soil investigation, road surveys, fixation of topography alignments, identification of utilities and land requirements, finalisation of construction designs, tender documents. These activities are at various stages of completion across all the three corridors, which have been approved for Delhi Metro Phase-IV.

Delhi Metro Phase 4 new corridors, routes:

Under Delhi Metro Phase 4, new lines and corridors spanning across a length of 104 kilometres have been proposed. Out of these, three priority corridors comprising a total length of 61.679 kilometres have been approved by both the Delhi Government as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government. These three approved sections under the new phase are as follows: