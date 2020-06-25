Delhi Metro Phase 4: Major Milestone! DMRC starts casting of u-girders for Janakpuri West- RK Ashram corridor

The casting of the first u-girder was commenced recently.

Delhi Metro Phase 4: A significant milestone has been achieved by Delhi Metro in its Phase 4 project work by commencing the casting work of u-girders which would be installed on Janakpuri West–RK Ashram metro corridor’s elevated section. According to a press release issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), on this corridor, u-girders that are of 28 metres in length, will be installed. Earlier, such 28 metre long u-girders were installed on the Dilshad Garden–Shaheed Sthal Delhi Metro corridor. While 27 metre long u-girders had been installed on the Noida–Greater Noida section, DMRC stated. According to Delhi Metro, the casting work of u-girders is being done at the designated casting yard for this section, situated at Mundka. The casting of the first u-girder was commenced recently.

For DMRC, this is a major milestone, as despite the unavailability of the adequate labour force due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as other lockdown related constraints, the casting yard was readied by Delhi Metro within a record period of 94 working days. DMRC further stated that 56 such u-girders shall be produced every month at this casting yard. Around 2,200 different pre-cast components in total, that are required for construction such as u-girders, cross-arms, pier-caps, pie-girders will be casted at this yard.

According to DMRC, u-Girders are u-shaped girders that are precast pre-tensioned, and on which track can be laid immediately. This technology is extensively used by metro projects across the world in their construction nowadays, which saves time in construction and also ensures better quality. After the girders are readied in the casting yards, they are brought to the site and are launched with the help of high capacity cranes, Delhi Metro said.

In its statement, DMRC said meticulous precision and planning is required for the casting work of these u-girders. Also, during the casting process, absolute care has to be taken regarding the maintenance of all measurements as well as technical parameters. At Mundka’s casting yard in Mundka, as many as 10 u-girder casting beds have been put up for the job. Also, to monitor all quality-related parameters, a dedicated quality control laboratory has been set up as well. The Janakpuri West–R Ashram Marg corridor, which is 28.92 km long, is an extension of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line. The corridor will come up with 22 metro stations.