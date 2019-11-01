Delhi Metro Phase 4: DMRC likely to begin work on longest corridor from December; details here

The corridor will open 25 new stations, starting from Janakpuri West, which is already an interchange point between the Delhi Metro Blue Line Dwarka-Vaishali/Noida City Centre corridor and Delhi Metro Magenta Line corridor.
Big connectivity boost for Delhi Metro commuters! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is likely to begin the construction work for the much-awaited Delhi Metro Phase 4 project. The new Delhi Metro phase 4 project will open new metro corridors connecting the far-flung areas in the national capital. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that work will start on the 28.9 km long Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor from the month of December 2019. The contract and tender will be finalized in December after the bidding process of the corridor, which will initiate the pre-construction work such as land acquisition, environmental clearance.
This corridor is the longest corridor of the Delhi Metro Phase 4 project. The Delhi Metro Phase 4 consists of six new corridors which will get operational in the national capital region, having a combined length of almost 104 km. The Delhi government had given the approval of all six corridors in the month of December last year. Out of these, three priority corridors were approved by the Central government this year in the month of March.
DMRC has already floated the tenders for the three approved corridors. The three priority corridors of Delhi Metro Phase 4 are as follows:
- The 28.9 km long Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg on Delhi Metro Magenta Line will open 25 new stations
- The 20.20 km long Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor will open 15 new metro station
- The 12.54 km long Mukundpur-Maujpur corridor on the Delhi Metro Pink Line will open six new stations
Delhi Metro Phase 4’s Janankpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor – route, stations, interchanges:
- The Janankpuri West-RK Ashram Marg is an extension of the existing Delhi Metro Magenta Line’s Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden corridor
- The corridor will be 28.9 km long, out of which 21.2 km will be elevated, while 7.7 km will be underground
- Being the longest corridor of Delhi Metro Phase 4 project, it will provide direct connectivity to the west, northwest and northern areas of Delhi.
- The corridor will open 25 new stations, starting from Janakpuri West, which is already an interchange point between the Delhi Metro Blue Line Dwarka-Vaishali/Noida City Centre corridor and Delhi Metro Magenta Line corridor.
- The corridor will cross the Delhi Metro Green Line at Peeragarhi and will intersect with the Delhi Metro Pink Line twice at Majlis Park and Azadpur. It will also cross the Delhi Metro Red Line twice at Pitampura and Pul Bangash and the Delhi Metro Yellow Line twice at Haiderpur Badli Mor and Azadpur stations
- The corridor will terminate at the RK Ashram Marg station, which will have connectivity with Delhi Metro Blue Line. With a total of nine interchange stations, the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor will have the highest number of such intersection points in Delhi Metro Phase 4 project.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.