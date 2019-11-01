Delhi Metro Phase 4: DMRC likely to begin work on longest corridor from December; details here

The Janankpuri West-RK Ashram Marg is an extension of the existing Delhi Metro Magenta Line’s Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden corridor

Big connectivity boost for Delhi Metro commuters! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is likely to begin the construction work for the much-awaited Delhi Metro Phase 4 project. The new Delhi Metro phase 4 project will open new metro corridors connecting the far-flung areas in the national capital. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that work will start on the 28.9 km long Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor from the month of December 2019. The contract and tender will be finalized in December after the bidding process of the corridor, which will initiate the pre-construction work such as land acquisition, environmental clearance.

This corridor is the longest corridor of the Delhi Metro Phase 4 project. The Delhi Metro Phase 4 consists of six new corridors which will get operational in the national capital region, having a combined length of almost 104 km. The Delhi government had given the approval of all six corridors in the month of December last year. Out of these, three priority corridors were approved by the Central government this year in the month of March.

DMRC has already floated the tenders for the three approved corridors. The three priority corridors of Delhi Metro Phase 4 are as follows:

The 28.9 km long Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg on Delhi Metro Magenta Line will open 25 new stations

The 20.20 km long Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor will open 15 new metro station

The 12.54 km long Mukundpur-Maujpur corridor on the Delhi Metro Pink Line will open six new stations

Delhi Metro Phase 4’s Janankpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor – route, stations, interchanges: