Delhi Metro Phase 4: DMRC begins work on first metro Cantilever bridge over river Yamuna; details here

Delhi Metro Phase 4: The preliminary work on the fifth Metro bridge over river Yamuna, which is coming up on the Majlis Park – Maujpur Metro corridor has been commenced by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Interestingly, it is going to be the first Delhi Metro bridge over the Yamuna to be constructed using the method of Cantilever construction. According to details shared by DMRC, the bridge will be 560 m long. At present, there are four Delhi Metro bridges on the river Yamuna. On the Majlis Park – Maujpur corridor, the bridge will link the Soorghat and Sonia Vihar Metro stations. Currently, the work of casting of test piles is in progress.

During this monsoon season, to use available time, a cofferdam away from the active course of Yamuna has been built. This has been done by raising the ground level by filling sand and earth from nearby area with the protection of its slope through jute netting, sand bags, and bamboo. To ensure the supply of requisite construction materials such as metal liner, ready mix concrete, steel reinforcement, etc., the cofferdam level has been kept the same as the level of the adjacent road. According to DMRC, this bridge will come up between Wazirabad Bridge and Signature Bridge.

Using the ‘Building Information Modeling’ (BIM) technology, the design of the bridge was finalized. For the finalization of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 designs, the engineers of DMRC are utilizing the BIM platform. According to DMRC, through this, they have been able to finalize the designs even during COVID-19 pandemic days when physical meetings were not possible.

The river Yamuna is crossed by this bridge at about 213 metres upstream of Signature Bridge and 385 metres downward of old Wazirabad Bridge. For the construction of the bridge, all mandatory approvals from the concerned agencies have been obtained. During the construction, some of the various environment-friendly measures that DMRC is going to take include: