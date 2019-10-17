Delhi Metro Phase 4 corridors likely to operate with new Metrolite train sets; here’s why

The ‘metro on tyres’ runs on rubber tyres instead of steel wheels as it does in metro rail or Metrolite. (representative image)

Delhi Metro Phase 4 to get Metrolite trains! The Central government is looking to operate the ‘Metrolite’ or ‘Metro on tyre’ trains on the remaining three corridors of Delhi Metro Phase-IV in the national capital. Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs recently stated that operating Metrolite on the Delhi Metro routes will ensure last-mile connectivity through trains to those areas having lower figures of ridership, according to a recent PTI report. The ‘metro on tyres’ runs on rubber tyres instead of steel wheels as it does in metro rail or Metrolite. Metrolite is basically a light urban rail transit system and the train has a capacity of accommodating 300 passengers.

In the month of March 2019, the Union Cabinet had approved three corridors of Delhi Metro Phase 4, namely, the Mukundpur-Maujpur corridor of length 12.54 km), the Janakpuri West-R K Ashram corridor of length 28.92 km and the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor of length 20.20 km. The three other corridors of Delhi Metro Phase-IV which have not been approved by the Central government as yet are namely, Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridors. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in an interview to PTI, said that they are considering to run the Metrolite on the remaining three corridors of Delhi Metro Phase 4.

The Minister added that operating ‘metro on tyres’ is much cheaper than the older metro rail. According to the ministry, while the per kilometre cost of the metro rail is around Rs 300 crore and Rs 100 crore for Metrolite, the ‘metro on tyres’ will cost Rs 60 crore. This is comparatively cheaper than the other two modes of operations.

The Delhi Metro Phase 4 corridors aim to bring small stretches and unconnected areas of Delhi on the metro map. In this phase, the focus will be on the construction of interchange stations to ensure last-mile connectivity. A committee has also been formed to draft a set of standards and specifications for the ‘metro on tyres’ mode of operations. The Delhi Metrolite has been approved by the Union Ministry and the Delhi Metro board has also given its nod for running operations in a 20-km stretch between Dwarka Sector 25 to Kirti Nagar.