Delhi Metro Phase 4 construction to start this month! Know details of new corridor, routes here

Delhi Metro passengers have reason to cheer! The much awaited Delhi Metro Phase 4 project has received a big infrastructural boost as the construction is likely to start this month itself. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has awarded the civil contract for the construction of a portion of Janakpuri West – R K Ashram Marg corridor, which is the extension of the Delhi Metro Magenta Line. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that the first civil contract work involves the design and construction of an elevated viaduct, the elevated ramp, siding line and the station buildings. The work on this corridor is expected to start by the end of the month of November, 2019 and has been scheduled to be completed within a period of 30 months from the commencement.
The Janakpuri West – R. K Ashram Marg corridor will be 28.92 km long, It will come up with 22 new metro stations, however, in the present civil contract, the work for 10 new stations has been awarded. The 10 stations are namely, Keshopur, Peeragarhi, Paschim Vihar, Mangolpuri, West Enclave, Deepali Chowk, Pushpanjali, Madhuban Chowk, Prashant Vihar and North Pitampura.
The details of the approved corridors of Delhi Metro Phase 4 are as follows:
- The Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor will be constructed with a total length of 20.201 km, out of which 14.619 km will be underground and 5.582 km will be elevated. It will bring 15 new metro stations on the network
- The R. K Ashram to Janakpuri West corridor will be constructed with a total length of 28.92 km, out of which 7.74 km will be underground and 21.18 km will be elevated. The corridor will bring 22 new metro stations on the network
- The Maujpur – Majlis Park corridor will be constructed with a total length of 12.558 km and the entire corridor will be elevated. The corridor will bring eight new metro stations on the network
- Presently, the Delhi Metro is engaged in the preparation work for three approved corridors of Delhi Metro Phase 4. These approved corridors comprise a total length of 61.679 kilometres. Out of this, 22.359 km will be underground, while 39.320 km will be elevated. It will open 45 new metro stations on the network.
- These new metro lines will provide interconnectivity with the already operational sections of the Delhi Metro.
