Delhi Metro Phase 4 construction to start this month! Know details of new corridor, routes here

The Janankpuri West-RK Ashram Marg is an extension of the existing Delhi Metro Magenta Line’s Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden corridor

Delhi Metro passengers have reason to cheer! The much awaited Delhi Metro Phase 4 project has received a big infrastructural boost as the construction is likely to start this month itself. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has awarded the civil contract for the construction of a portion of Janakpuri West – R K Ashram Marg corridor, which is the extension of the Delhi Metro Magenta Line. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that the first civil contract work involves the design and construction of an elevated viaduct, the elevated ramp, siding line and the station buildings. The work on this corridor is expected to start by the end of the month of November, 2019 and has been scheduled to be completed within a period of 30 months from the commencement.

The Janakpuri West – R. K Ashram Marg corridor will be 28.92 km long, It will come up with 22 new metro stations, however, in the present civil contract, the work for 10 new stations has been awarded. The 10 stations are namely, Keshopur, Peeragarhi, Paschim Vihar, Mangolpuri, West Enclave, Deepali Chowk, Pushpanjali, Madhuban Chowk, Prashant Vihar and North Pitampura.

The details of the approved corridors of Delhi Metro Phase 4 are as follows: