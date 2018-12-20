Delhi Metro Phase 3: Why you might have to wait longer for the Dwarka-Najafgarh metro line

The Dwarka-Najafgarh section (Grey line) will be ready by September 2019, (Representational image)

Delhi Metro’s Dwarka-Najafgarh section: Even connectivity is set to improve in the national capital with Delhi Metro coming up with several new stretches by early 2019, some sections might just take a little longer. The Dwarka-Najafgarh section (Grey line) of Delhi Metro was scheduled to open in August 2019. However, now the construction work will be completed only by September 2019, states a Dainik Jagran report. According to the report, this line of Delhi Metro’s Phase 3 will be ready for operations in September next year as per the deadline set by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The collective length of this section of the line is 4.295 km, out of which 2.75 km will be elevated and 1.54 km will be underground. The construction of this line was to be done by the year 2016 but due to land acquisition issues, the work was delayed. After this, the construction work was pushed to December 2017. Even then, the work didn’t pick up swift pace. Earlier, this metro line was to be built till the Delhi gate at Najafgarh. But later, it was decided that it will be built till the Najafgarh terminal bus stop. Presently, 92 per cent of the construction has been completed. Now DMRC has set September 2019 as the time for its final completion.

Meanwhile, some of the other stretches of the Delhi Metro’s Phase-3 which are likely to open in the coming months are as follows:

Delhi Metro Blue Line – Noida City Centre-Noida Sector 62: The extension of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line, from Noida City Centre metro station to the city’s sector 62 is likely to be ready by December this year or January 2019. The extended stretch will cover six metro stations- Noida Sector 34, Noida Sector 52, Noida Sector 61, Noida Sector 59, Noida Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City metro stations.

Delhi Metro Pink Line – Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar-I: The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar-I stretch of the Pink Line is likely to open by January next year and will cover five metro stations: Vinoba Puri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar-I, Mayur Vihar Pocket-I.

Dilshad Garden-Ghaziabad Bus Stand: The section, which is likely to begin by January 2019, will cover eight metro stations- Shaheed Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon river, Ghaziabad New Bus Stand metro stations.