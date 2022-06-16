Delhi Metro penalised over 500 riders in June first week for breach of Covid norms, other violations

Over 500 Delhi Metro passengers have been penalised by authorities in the first week of June for violation of various norms, including those in place for containment of COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

Besides, flying squads are randomly carrying out inspections to ensure people adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour, amid a spike in coronavirus cases, they said.

Delhi has reported more than 7,100 coronavirus cases in the last 10 days and the positivity rate has climbed from 1.92 per cent on June 7 to 7.01 per cent on June 15, according to official figures.

The capital on Wednesday had recorded 1,375 Covid cases, the highest daily tally in a month, and zero death.

Flying squads keep an eye on passengers who flout Covid norms, like not wearing a mask or not wearing it improperly, or not following social distancing and other rules.

In May, 2,158 people were penalised for creating nuisance (under section 59 of the O&M Act of DMRC), and in the first week of June, over 500 passengers have been penalised under the same section, a senior DMRC official said.

“Covid-related violations are included in this section only. A large number of these violations being reported are related to violation of Covid safety norms,” another senior official said.

“The flying squads are randomly checking passengers and ensuring people adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. Hand sanitizers are also being provided. Any additional guideline, if directed by the DDMA, shall also be implemented,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

In a bid to raise awareness among people, several social media campaigns have also been launched.

The Delhi Metro has also run multiple campaigns on its official social media handles to raise awareness about the Covid situation. Announcements are also being made inside trains and in stations regarding the same, the officials said.