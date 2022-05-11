Delhi Metro – Pathways for pedestrians, pick and drop facilities – DMRC’s latest plans to improve connectivity

With an aim to improve its connectivity further, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is looking to develop a Multi-Modal Integration Hub (MMI) in 10 stations. The total cost of the entire initiative is around Rs 24.28 crore, IE reported. The DMRC will integrate metro stations within transportation facilities within the 300 km radius in phase I and II. It will also create pick and drop facilities, create pathways of pedestrians, cycle tracks for safe movement of people.

Apart from these, the DMRC will also create electric vehicle charging points and make disabled-friendly footpaths, while widening the existing ones by two metres.

The ten metro stations that will become transport hub include – Janakpuri East, Uttam Nagar West, Dwarka More, Nehru Place, Nawada, Shahdara, Shastri Park, Shastri Nagar, Jahangirpuri and Karolbagh Metro stations.

“At present, tenders for 10 stations have been floated. Twenty five more stations have been identified for MMI and they are at various stages of approval,” an official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

While plan is to develop MMI at a total of 96 stations, the work at 61 stations have been completed. Of these, 61, 59 are for the third phase, while the remaining two stations are Chhattarpur and Kashmere Gate.

According to Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, (Corporate Communications), DMRC, “MMI is an extremely important tool to ensure optimum utilisation of public transport facilities in the cities. In DMRC, we are making all efforts to not only provide MMI facilities at our stations but also improve the aesthetic beauty of the stations while creating these facilities.”