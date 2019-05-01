Delhi Metro passengers take note! You might be charged a fine of up to Rs 500 by DMRC due to these reasons

By: |
Published: May 1, 2019 12:10:16 PM

Passengers who are found quarrelling and creating a nuisance in the Delhi Metro train will also have to pay a fine of Rs. 200, along with forfeiture of ticket and removal from the coach. DMRC shared important announcements on twitter.

Delhi MetroDMRC shared other important announcements through its Twitter handle

Are you a regular commuter of on the Delhi Metro network? If yes, then there is something important to note for you! Passengers who sit on the floor of a coach have to pay a fine of Rs 200 along with forfeiture of ticket and removal from the coach. Passengers who are found quarrelling and creating a nuisance in the metro train will also have to pay a fine of Rs. 200, along with forfeiture of ticket and removal from the coach. Unlawful entry is also a punishable offence for which a penalty of Rs 150 will be levied on the passenger.

In addition to this message, DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) also shared other important announcements through its Twitter handle. Passengers who try to obstruct the Delhi Metro officials on duty at the metro platforms will also be charged with a penalty of Rs 500. This was also shared through a tweet with the tagline saying that there is a fine for everything that is not fine.

DMRC charges a fine of Rs 500 to passengers who tamper with or misuse the alarm in the Delhi Metro trains or interfere with the communication system. According to a recent tweet shared by the DMRC, the metro operator levies a fine of Rs 500 against anyone who misuses or presses the alarm button in the metro trains, disturbing the normal services of the metro communication system.

Along with informing passengers about the possible fines they may face for misconduct, the official twitter account of the DMRC also keeps sharing day-to-day announcements of train delays or snags across specific lines running in the national capital region. The regular updates of those delays are also posted as to when the snag gets resolved and the normal services are restored. Passengers can also address their complaints and grievances by writing to DMRC, by specifying the station name, platform details, train number and coach number for faster redressal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Delhi Metro
  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Delhi Metro passengers take note! You might be charged a fine of up to Rs 500 by DMRC due to these reasons
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition