Delhi Metro passengers take note! You might be charged a fine of up to Rs 500 by DMRC due to these reasons

Are you a regular commuter of on the Delhi Metro network? If yes, then there is something important to note for you! Passengers who sit on the floor of a coach have to pay a fine of Rs 200 along with forfeiture of ticket and removal from the coach. Passengers who are found quarrelling and creating a nuisance in the metro train will also have to pay a fine of Rs. 200, along with forfeiture of ticket and removal from the coach. Unlawful entry is also a punishable offence for which a penalty of Rs 150 will be levied on the passenger. In addition to this message, DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) also shared other important announcements through its Twitter handle. Passengers who try to obstruct the Delhi Metro officials on duty at the metro platforms will also be charged with a penalty of Rs 500. This was also shared through a tweet with the tagline saying that there is a fine for everything that is not fine. DMRC charges a fine of Rs 500 to passengers who tamper with or misuse the alarm in the Delhi Metro trains or interfere with the communication system. According to a recent tweet shared by the DMRC, the metro operator levies a fine of Rs 500 against anyone who misuses or presses the alarm button in the metro trains, disturbing the normal services of the metro communication system. Along with informing passengers about the possible fines they may face for misconduct, the official twitter account of the DMRC also keeps sharing day-to-day announcements of train delays or snags across specific lines running in the national capital region. The regular updates of those delays are also posted as to when the snag gets resolved and the normal services are restored. Passengers can also address their complaints and grievances by writing to DMRC, by specifying the station name, platform details, train number and coach number for faster redressal.