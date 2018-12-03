Delhi Metro passengers, take note! Timings of Pink Line to be changed for a week; details here

Delhi Metro’s Pink line will see a few changes in this week’s schedule

Delhi Metro passengers, take note! For commuters travelling on Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, there will be temporary changes in this week’s metro schedule. According to an HT report, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, whose terminals are Majlis Park to Lajpat Nagar and Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to Shiv Vihar, will have temporary changes in first and last train timings between December 3 and 8, 2018. In the statement, the DMRC has advised passengers of the Pink Line to check the timings on its website and call on the helpline number 155370 for the revised schedule.

The schedule of first and last train timings of the line has been temporarily changed to facilitate the technical integration of various systems for the extension of the Pink Line from Lajpat Nagar up to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1. On the Majlis Park-Lajpat Nagar section (towards Lajpat Nagar) of the Pink Line, there will be no change in the timing of the first train on December 3, 4 and 5. However, on December 6, 7 and 8, the first train will leave from Majlis Park station at 6.44 am instead of 6 am. The last train timing on the same section will have no change on December 4 and 8 while it will leave at 9.35 pm instead of 11 pm on December 3. Similarly, the last train of the section will leave from Majlis Park at 9.45 pm instead of 11 pm on December 5, 6 and 7.

On the Lajpat Nagar-Majlis Park section (towards Majlis Park), there will be no change in the timing of the first train on December 3 and 5 while on December 6, 7 and 8, the first train will leave from Lajpat Nagar at 7.25 am instead of its normal timing, which is 6.18 am. On December 4, the first here train will leave at 6.25 am instead of 6.18 am. At the Lajpat Nagar metro station of Delhi Metro, the last train on December 3 will leave at 10 pm instead of its schedule of 11.15 pm. On December 5, 6 and 7, the last train for Majlis Park on route, will leave at 10.45 pm instead of 11.15 pm. The last train timing on the same section will witness no change on December 4 and 8. Also, on Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to Shiv Vihar section (towards Shiv Vihar), there will be no change in the first train’s timing on December 3, 4 and 5, while it will leave at 7 am instead of 6.15 am on December 6, 7 and 8