Delhi Metro passengers take note! DMRC revises operational plan for 6-day lockdown; increases train frequency

Delhi Metro: On Tuesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) revised its operational plan for the lockdown period of six days and increased metro trains’ frequency during the peak hours from 30 minutes to 15 minutes. The frequency, for the rest of the hours of the day, was increased to 30 minutes from 60 minutes. The DMRC also increased the city metro’s operation timing during the peak hours, according to a PTI report. On Monday, the Delhi Metro Rail Network said that metro services during the lockdown period for peak hours (8:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the morning and 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the evening) will be available with a frequency of half an hour.

According to DMRC, in a bid to offer more capacity in compliance to 50% seating provision during the curfew period with no standing to eligible people travelling by the metro train, which is imposed in NCT of Delhi till 5:00 AM of April 26, 2021, now Delhi Metro has decided to revise its operational plan with immediate effect. While metro train services during the morning (7:00 AM to 11:00 AM) and evening (4:00 PM to 8:00 PM) peak hours will be available with a headway of 15 minutes, while metro train services for the rest of the day hours across the network will be available with a frequency of 30 minutes, it said.

The decision comes after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation earlier in the day closed entry points of several metro stations temporarily in order to ensure social distancing of commuters. Services of Delhi Metro can be only availed by the exempted category of passengers on production of their valid identity proof. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced a lockdown for six days in the national capital to deal with the rising number of novel coronavirus cases as the health system of Delhi was stretched to its limits.