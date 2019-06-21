Delhi Metro passengers face “fighting Friday” with services disrupted on Magenta line, Yellow line

Delhi Metro commuters on Friday faced difficulties with services being disrupted on Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Yellow line and Magenta line. The disruptions took place during peak hours causing inconvenience to daily communters. While the Delhi Metro Yellow Line runs from Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon, Magenta line connects Botanical Garden in Noida to Janakpuri West. These two lines of Delhi Metro are considered as a lifeline for lakhs of office-goers. Delhi Metro magenta line hit: The problem began after a major fire broke out at a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj metro station in south Delhi early Friday. As the fire-tenders were deployed to douse the fire, DMRC authorities were forced to suspend metro services at the Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj metro stations. Flames from the blaze had spread near metro pillar number 205 and 206 and the metro officials were also alerted to carry out a thorough check to ensure public safety. Meanwhile, DMRC on its official Twitter handle kept posting updates regarding the service. "Magenta Line Update Train movement has been stopped temporarily between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj due to smoke and fire from a fire underneath the section. We regret the inconvenience," DMRC tweeted. Subsequently, it tweeted "short loops are being run between Janakpuri West and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. No service between Kalindi Kunj and Botanical Garden temporarily." "The firefighters are still attending the fire near Kalindi Kunj. We shall keep you posted when train movement resumes between the affected section," DMRC said. It advised passengers travelling to Botanical Garden metro station to use the Blue line to continue their journey. Finally, after 10 AM, normal train services were resumed between Botanical Garden and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. Delhi Metro Yellow Line disruption: Passengers travelling on Delhi Metro Yellow Line also faced issued with services disrupted due to technical issues. The slow movement of trains was reported from Kashmere Gate towards Rajiv Chowk. Subsequently, there was delay in service from Central Secretariat till Vidhan Sabha. The normal services resumed on the stretch around 11.30 AM.