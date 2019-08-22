Delhi Metro passengers cheer! From driverless trains to Grey Line; top 5 exciting changes

DMRC has recently initiated some new steps across the network and is working on many others

Delhi Metro passengers have several reasons to cheer! Over the years, the Delhi Metro network has grown with many infrastructural changes brought in for the convenience of passengers. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has recently initiated some new steps across the network and is working on many others. These projects include roping in technologically-advanced systems and tapping into solving the issues of daily commuters. From multi-modal integration (MMI) for enhancing last-mile connectivity to bringing in driverless trains for Delhi Metro, here are the top five changes which commuters will be able to experience across the Delhi Metro network:

1. Delhi Metro to go ‘driverless’ soon:

The DMRC has planned to switch to driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro Magenta Line which extends from Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West and Delhi Metro Pink Line which extends from Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar from next year. DMRC will then switch to unattended train operations utilizing a state-of-the-art signalling technology known as the communication-based train control (CBTC). This will help in increasing the frequency between two trains and will ensure higher efficiency of the Delhi Metro network.

2. Delhi Metro Multi-Modal Integration for sustaining last mile connectivity:

DMRC is eying multi modal integration (MMI) at as many as 90 busy metro stations of the network. MMI is the mobility planning of the immediate zone around metro stations in order to connect the stations with feeder buses, bus stands, auto rickshaws and also approach roads, pedestrian walkways, parking areas for various public transport modes. The detailed designs and plans will be prepared for MMI outside 28 metro stations of Delhi Metro Phase-I and Phase-II and then, 61 stations of Delhi Metro Phase-III project.

3. Uninterrupted internet and mobile connectivity in Delhi Metro:

Throughout the underground route of Delhi Metro Pink line and Delhi Metro Magenta line, DRMC has installed network boosters in order to ensure uninterrupted phone services. Trials were successfully conducted by DMRC throughout the month of July and now even in the underground section of Delhi Metro Pink and Delhi Metro Magenta line, mobile connectivity is available. Also, DMRC is installing mobile towers in the older lines of the Delhi Metro network to solve the issue of call drops.

4. Delhi Metro and Noida Metro connected by new walkway

The Delhi Metro Blue Line and Noida Metro Aqua Line have finally been connected. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has recently constructed a 300 metres long walkway between Sector 51 station of Noida Metro Aqua Line and Sector 52 metro station of Delhi Metro Blue Line. Constructed by NMRC, the walkway also offers free solar powered e-rickshaw services in this particular stretch, in order to facilitate the connectivity between the two metro networks. This has come as a huge relief for commuters who need to interchange between the two metro lines.

5. New Delhi Metro Grey Line between Dwarka-Najafgarh

Delhi Metro network will now be spread across the rural sections of Najagarh for the first time with the new Delhi Metro Grey Line. The Delhi Metro Grey Line, which is a 4.295 km long corridor coming up between Dwarka-Najafgarh has been targeted for completion by the month of September this year. This section comprises three stations which are Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh. DMRC has already started trial runs across the corridor. The Delhi Metro Grey Line will extend by another 1.18 kilometres till the Dhansa Stand station, which has been targeted for completion by the month of December 2020.

Apart from these, DMRC is also preparing for the construction of three new corridors as part of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, which will connect the far flung areas of the national capital region by new metro lines.