Delhi Metro: Passenger build-up in front of stations; DMRC regrets inconvenience

In view of relaxations in Covid-19 restriction, more people are now out as economic activities have resumed. Many people take Delhi Metro as their means for commuting, therefore, a huge passenger build-up can now be seen in front of metro stations. However, there is no such ease for Delhi Metro operations as trains are operating at 10-15 per cent of their capacity. Due to this, the entry into the station has also been slow and journey for some passengers has been delayed, especially during peak hours.

The regulated entry has led to crowding and therefore, DMRC has requested people to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines while waiting in front of the station. Apart from this, metro authorities said that they regret the inconvenience and hope the situation gets better soon. “DMRC hopes that the situation shall improve once the restrictions are relaxed by the authorities,” read the statement by Delhi Metro.

It is to note that some stations have also been intermittently closed and this is on a temporary basis. The corporation believes that these are some steps they have to take in order ensure that flow of passengers can be controlled and regulated while maintaining safety.

The Delhi Metro resumed its services on June 7, 2021 after being suspended temporarily during the second Covid-19 wave. During the resumption, it was announced that people travelling in the metro will have to sit on alternative seats and no one is allowed to stand inside the trains. Despite the maximum number of trains being used for operations in Delhi, commuters have been facing problems as they have to wait outside the stations.

Currently, 5,100 train trips are being run by DMRC on a daily basis with a peak frequency of 2.5 minutes to 5 minutes. According to Delhi Metro, the frequency of trains is similar to what it was before Covid-19. While the frequency remains the same, capacity has declined significantly.