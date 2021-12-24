Delhi Metro operation completes 20 years! Field trial of first indigenously developed i-ATS tech inaugurated

The i-ATS system’s development is a major step towards the production of an indigenously made CBTC based signalling technology for the Metro railway system since the i-ATS is a crucial sub system of the CBTC Signalling system.

Today, on the occasion of the commencement of the 20th year of Delhi Metro’s operations, Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Chairman, DMRC, inaugurated the field trial of the first ever Indigenous – Automatic Train Supervision (i-ATS) indigenously developed technology for Red Line (Shaheed Sthal – Rithala corridor via video conferencing. Besides, he inaugurated an exhibition themed ‘Tracing Delhi Metro’s Journey’ which has been developed at Kashmere Gate station. According to DMRC, the location from where former PM Atal Vihari Vajpayee on this day in 2002, had inaugurated the first ever Metro corridor in the national capital has been redeveloped into an exhibition.

The metro corporation further said that this shall be a permanent exhibition and those using the largest interchange facility of Delhi Metro shall be able to visit this exhibition without any additional cost. Jointly developed by DMRC and BEL, this i-ATS technology is now being implemented on Delhi Metro’s Red Line. With this, India will join the league of a few countries in the world that have its own ATS product which can be implemented in other metro and railway systems.

According to the DMRC, the i-ATS system’s development is a major step towards the production of an indigenously made CBTC based signalling technology for the Metro railway system since the i-ATS is a crucial sub system of the CBTC Signalling system. Automatic Train Supervision is a computer-based system, which manages the operation of trains. Now, the indigenously developed i-ATS technology will drastically reduce the dependence of the Indian Metro system on foreign vendors dealing with such technologies.

The DMRC further stated that the i-ATS system shall be utilized in the upcoming Phase-4 corridors of the Delhi Metro network. Besides, Predictive Maintenance modules shall be introduced as well in the Phase 4 corridors of Delhi Metro using the i-ATS system.