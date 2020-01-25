Delhi Metro on Republic Day 2020: Services to remain curtailed at some stations, parking lots to be closed

Delhi Metro on Republic Day 2020: Apart from restricted access to Delhi Metro stations, all of the metro parking lots will remain closed from 06.00 AM on January 25, 2020 till 2.00 PM on January 26, 2020.
Delhi Metro on Republic Day 2020: Delhi Metro commuters take note! On the occasion of Republic Day 2020, the Delhi Metro services will be restricted at some of the stations as part of security arrangements. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has partially curtailed services for commuters on January 26, 2020 as part of the safety and security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations, as per the formal instructions from the Delhi Police authorities. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that as part of the security arrangements, the parking lots at all metro stations will also remain closed during some hours.
According to DMRC, the Delhi Metro schedule of Delhi Metro Line 2 which is the Delhi Metro Yellow Line HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli, and Delhi Metro Line 6 which is the Delhi Metro Violet Line Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh have been partially modified for January 26, 2020. The changes in services are as follows:
Delhi Metro Line 2: Delhi Metro Yellow Line HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli
- The entry and exit at the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed from the beginning of services in the morning till 12:00 noon.
- The entry and exit at the Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations will remain closed from 08:45 AM to 12:00 noon.
- The Central Secretariat station will only be used for the interchange facility between the Delhi Metro Yellow Line and the Delhi Metro Violet Line
Delhi Metro Line 6: Delhi Metro Violet Line Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh
- The metro stations on the Delhi Metro Violet Line namely ITO, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid stations will remain open throughout the day.
However, certain entry and exit gates at these metro stations will remain closed from the beginning of services till 12:00 noon as per the following:
- Gate numbers of 3, 4 and 6 of the ITO station
- Gate numbers 1,4 and 5 of the Delhi Gate station
- Gate number 4 of the Lal Quila station
- Gate numbers 3 and 4 of the Jama Masjid station
In addition to the above changes, the Delhi Metro services on Delhi Metro Phase-3 corridors where services for commuters generally start at 8 AM on Sundays, but on January 26, 2020 (Sunday), the services on these corridors will start at 6 AM, in order to facilitate the commuters to attend the Republic Day celebrations. These corridors are as follows:
- Dilshad Garden – Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) of Delhi Metro Red Line
- Jahangirpuri – Samaypur Badli of Delhi Metro Yellow Line
- Noida City Centre – Noida Electronic City of Delhi Metro Blue Line
- Mundka – Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh of Delhi Metro Green Line
- Badarpur Border – Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) of Delhi Metro Violet Line
- Majlis Park – Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 of Delhi Metro Pink Line
- Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake – Shiv Vihar of Delhi Metro Pink Line
- Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden of Delhi Metro Magenta Line
- Dwarka -Najafgarh of Delhi Metro Grey Line
Apart from the restricted access to the metro stations, the parking lots at the stations have also been curtailed. According to DMRC, all of the metro parking lots will remain closed from 06.00 AM on January 25, 2020 till 2.00 PM on January 26, 2020. This step has also been taken as part of the security arrangements for Republic Day 2020
