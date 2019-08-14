Delhi Metro on Independence Day 2019: Delhiites note! This is how services will be affected

Selected entry and exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations will allow entry on August 15, 2019

Delhi Metro services on Independence Day 2019: Delhi Metro commuters take note! On the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, 2019, the Delhi Metro services will operate as usual across the entire network in the national capital region. However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will permit the entry and exit at four stations of Delhi Metro Violet Line namely, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO only from selected entry and exit gates during the Independence Day ceremony. Some gates will remain closed at these stations due to security considerations during the period. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online, the following changes will be observed in Delhi Metro services due to security arrangements as part of Independence Day 2019:

Increased security: More CISF personnel will be deployed at several metro stations for conducting random security checks and ensuring the safety of passengers.

Gates to remain closed at few stations: Selected entry and exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations will allow entry, while during the Independence Day ceremony, some gates of these stations will remain closed.

Additional ticket counters at selected stations: In order to facilitate passengers at the Lal Quila metro station on August 15, 2019, few additional ticket counters will be opened at the Lal Quila and Jama Masjid metro stations along with deployment of additional staff for guiding the extra rush after the Independence Day ceremony.

Change in parking facility: All Delhi Metro stations will remain open on August 15, 2019 however, parking at metro stations will be closed from 6:00 AM on August 14 till 2:00 PM on August 15, 2019

