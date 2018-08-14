Delhi Metro on Independence Day 2018: Delhiites take note! This is how services will be impacted

According to DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation), the decision has been taken owing to security considerations during this period.

Delhi Metro services on Independence Day: All Delhi Metro commuters take note! On the occasion of Independence Day on 15 August 2018, the Delhi Metro train services will run as usual across its entire network. However, during the ceremony time the entry and exit at four metro stations of Line 6 i.e, Violet Line will be permitted from select entry and exit gates and also some gates of the metro stations will remain closed. These four metro stations are Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO. According to DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation), the decision has been taken owing to security considerations during this period.

Interestingly, in order to facilitate Delhi Metro commuters on Independence Day, additional ticket counters will be opened at Lal Quila metro station and Jama Masjid metro station. Also, additional staff has been deployed by the DMRC for guiding the additional rush after the Independence Day ceremony. On Independence Day, all Delhi Metro stations will remain open but the parking at the metro stations will be closed from 6 AM on 14 August 2018 till 2 PM on 15 August 2018.

Meanwhile, yesterday, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, in order to spread the message of patriotism, a six-coach special train was put into service by Delhi Metro, which was fully wrapped with photographs of freedom fighters as well as other Indian icons. Moreover, for the next two months, the special train will run between Samaypur Badli and HUDA City Centre in Yellow Line, carrying pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, B R Ambedkar, former president APJ Abdul Kalam, shahnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, cricket icon Kapil Dev.

According to an official, by writing a message on the decorated train, Union Minister of State for External Affairs General V K Singh recently paid tributes to the freedom fighters and martyrs. At the Lok Kalyan Marg metro station, V K Singh wrote ‘Happy Independence Day’ in Hindi language on a panel on the special train and wished people on the occasion.