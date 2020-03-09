Delhi Metro on Holi 2020: Commuters take note! Here’s how services will be affected; details here

Delhi Metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on Holi 2020

Delhi Metro services on Holi 2020: Delhi Metro commuters take note! On the occasion of Holi on March 10, 2020 (Tuesday), the Delhi Metro services will not operate for a few hours on the entire network in the national capital region. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start the regular metro services for commuters from 2:30 PM on the day of Holi, i.e., on March 10, 2020. This means that the Delhi Metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on all the Delhi Metro lines, including the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line. The Delhi Metro Airport Express provides metro connectivity for the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that on March 10, 2020, Delhi Metro services will observe some changes on the metro network and in the availability of feeder buses as well. According to DMRC, the changes observed in Delhi Metro services on Holi 2020 are as follows:

On March 10, 2020, the Delhi Metro feeder bus services will not be available

Regular Delhi Metro services will be unavailable during the morning hours, till 2:30 PM on March 10, 2020. The services will not be available on all Delhi Metro lines, including the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line.

Delhi Metro train services will thus start from 2:30 PM from all the terminal stations on all metro lines and will continue normally thereafter.

The above changes will be observed only on March 10, 2020 on the occasion of the Holi festival. DMRC has also updated about the above changes on its social media handles, i.e., on Twitter and Facebook. Delhi Metro is also making announcements of these changes at the stations, for the awareness of commuters.

Meanwhile, on January 25, 2020, DMRC had closed the entry and exit at several metro stations and increased the security arrangements due to the Republic Day celebrations 2020. More CISF officials were delegated at the major stations which witness more passenger footfall. Similarly, on Beating the Retreat Ceremony, similar changes were observed and security arrangements were increased.