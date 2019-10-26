Delhi Metro on Diwali 2019: Delhiites take note! This is how services will be affected

On Diwali, the last Delhi Metro train will start at 10:00 PM from all terminal stations

Delhi Metro on Diwali 2019: Delhi Metro commuters take note! On the occasion of Diwali on October 27, 2019, the Delhi Metro services will operate as usual across the entire network in the national capital region. However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will permit the regular operations of the Delhi Metro trains till 10:00 PM from all the terminal metro stations on the network. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that on account of the Diwali festival, the very last metro train service on October 27, 2019 will start at 10:00 PM from the terminal stations of all the color-coded metro lines available across the Delhi Metro network.

According to DMRC, on the account of the Diwali festival which is on Sunday, October 27, 2019, the Delhi Metro train services will run as usual for the rest of the day, starting from 06:00 AM onwards on all lines and from 4:45 AM on the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line. However, the last Delhi Metro train service on October 27, 2019 will start at 10:00 PM, instead of the usual 11:00 PM, from the terminal stations of all the Delhi Metro lines including the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line, Delhi Metro Red Line Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)-Rithala, Delhi Metro Yellow Line Samaypur Badli-Huda City Centre, Delhi Metro Blue Line Noida Electronic City-Dwarka Sector-21, Delhi Metro Green Line Kirti Nagar-Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh, Delhi Metro Violet Line Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh, Delhi Metro Pink Line Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar, Delhi Metro Magenta Line Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West and Delhi Metro Grey Line Dwarka-Najafgarh.

Additionally, DMRC has been making announcements all its stations about this change in services which will be observed on the day of Diwali. It has also given the details about the changes on its official twitter handle. The metro operator updates on its several changes or delay in metro services on an everyday basis through Twitter.