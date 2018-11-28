Delhi Metro now brings you closer to domestic terminals of Delhi Airport! New 370m-long subway coming up

DMRC will construct a 370-metre long subway for directly connecting Magenta Line to Terminal 1

Reaching Terminal 1 of the Delhi Airport now becomes much easier! Commuters taking the Delhi Metro to reach the domestic terminals of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport won’t have to cover the distance from the station to the airport on foot anymore. According to a TOI report, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is constructing a 370-metre-long subway which will seamlessly connect Terminal 1-IGI Airport Metro station of the Magenta Line with the domestic terminals of the main airport. Apart from several escalators and elevators, the subway will also have travelators so that passengers don’t have to walk the distance. This is going to be the first subway in the city to have travelators.

Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, DMRC was quoted in the report saying that the commuters travelling to and from the terminal will be able to directly enter and exit the metro station using the subway. With the help of the elevators and escalators, they will have seamless access to the airport. He added that about 30% of the work on the subway has already been completed. The subway is being constructed using the cut-and-cover technology and has been an engineering challenge for DMRC. Specifically, the subway will connect the arrival and departure areas of the domestic terminal with Gate No. 3 of the metro station.

Dayal explained that there will be two entry/exit points — one each at arrival and departure of the airport terminal. Each entry and exit point will have two escalators and two elevators, along with a staircase. The elevators at the subway will be unique as these will be very spacious and have a capacity of carrying 26 people at one time. Though the domestic terminals of IGI Airport were put on the metro map for the first time in May this year when the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro opened, the travelling experience is not as good as the Airport Express Line. Due to the lack of smooth connectivity between the metro station and the airport terminals, passengers have to carry their luggage and walk on foot through a pathway while travelling between the two. They also have to cross a busy traffic road to reach the terminals.

While DMRC has installed adequate signage and a tiled pathway that leads passengers from the Terminal 1-IGI Airport metro station to the domestic terminals of the airport, it is still an arduous task. The path from the arrival terminal to the metro station is shorter, at 140 metres of length and also more direct, but getting to the departure terminal is a little cumbersome. Though the Magenta Line station opened in May this year, the planned subway couldn’t be constructed in time. Initially, the subway was expected to be ready by January 2019, but now it will open by May 2019, according to DMRC.

Presently, commuters can reach the IGI Airport terminals by taking the Airport Express Line (Orange Line) of the Delhi Metro which passes through six metro stations from New Delhi Railway Station to Dwarka Sector 21 and vice-versa. The metro route of the Orange Line or Airport Express Line is: New Delhi Railway Station, Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Aerocity, IGI Airport and Dwarka Sector-21. Additionally, commuters can also reach IGI Airport by taking the Magenta Line which is from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden and vice versa. The Terminal 1-IGI Airport metro station comes enroute this line and commuters can get down at the metro station to reach the domestic terminal of the IGI Airport.