Delhi Metro Notice: Blue Line service to be regulated on Sunday due to scheduled track maintenance

Delhi Metro Notice: Attention metro commuters! Today, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the regulation of metro service on Sunday due to scheduled track maintenance of Blue Line. The metro corporation has issued a statement saying that in order to undertake the scheduled track maintenance work on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line i.e. Line 3/4 (the corridor connecting Dwarka Sector 21 metro station to Noida Electronic City / Vaishali metro stations), metro train services will be briefly regulated on the morning of 17 April 2022 (Sunday). The Blue Line metro services will be regulated as per the following plan:

1) This Sunday, Delhi Metro train services will remain suspended between Rajiv Chowk metro station and Karol Bagh station from the start of revenue metro services till 07:00 AM. Hence, two metro stations namely Jhandewalan and Ram Krishna Ashram Marg will remain closed till the resumption of metro train services in the stretch i.e., up to 7:00 AM.

2) In the rest of the stretches of the Blue Line i.e, from Noida Electronic City / Vaishali to Rajiv Chowk metro station and Karol Bagh station to Dwarka Sector 21 metro station, metro train services will continue to remain available during this period as per the Sunday routine time table.

3) According to DMRC, announcements will also be made at the metro stations and inside the metro trains about the destination of trains as well as respective platforms for change over during this period.

A few days ago, the DMRC said that the Corporation has started introducing state-of-the-art baggage scanners at Delhi Metro stations in a phased manner. This is being done to improve and strengthen the X-Ray baggage Scanning System at the security frisking points of Delhi Metro stations. These newly introduced baggage scanners with advanced features will ensure extra safety as well as security to the Delhi Metro commuters, according to the metro corporation. Moreover, these baggage scanners will also be more convenient for the old commuters and women passengers while lifting up and putting in heavy luggage items for scanning, the DMRC said.