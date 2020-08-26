Delhi Metro: How will travel change due to COVID-19? Here’s what commuters can expect

As Delhi Metro has not yet received a nod from the central government to resume operations, the DMRC has been training its staff on compliance of COVID-19 safety norms and also on ways to make travel safer for metro users.
Delhi Metro news: The Delhi Metro, whenever its services are resumed, is all set to handle commuters, in adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines! Recently, DMRC said it shall be prepared to resume metro rail operations whenever directed by the government. According to a PTI report, the average daily ridership of DMRC, in regular days, is over 26 lakh. But due to the pandemic, DMRC has suffered a loss of around Rs 1,300 crore till now. As Delhi Metro has not yet received a nod from the central government to resume operations, the DMRC has been training its staff on compliance of COVID-19 safety norms and also on ways to make travel safer for metro users.
How will Delhi Metro travel change due to COVID-19?
- DMRC authorities are working on protocols to ensure that social distancing norms are followed by commuters. Here are some of the major steps taken by DMRC to handle commuters as per COVID-19 safety guidelines:
- In order to promote greater e-transaction, a new facility has been introduced by DMRC that will enable commuters to get their smart cards auto-topped up at automatic fare collection gates. Commuters can get the new smart card through the ‘Autope’ app which has been specially developed for this purpose. Also, the old Delhi Metro smartcards can be upgraded to avail this facility.
- Delhi Metro has drawn red lines at regular intervals next to automatic fare collection gates and security checking gates, just before metro users enter near platform areas.
- In a bid to alert commuters, large stickers have been pasted bearing the message of ‘Ensure Social Distancing’ with a white circle bordered by a red circle, at regular intervals on platform floors.
- According to sources quoted in the report, thermal scanners will be used to screen Delhi Metro commuters.
- Also, inside the metro trains, caution stickers being put up on seats at regular intervals, for commuters to maintain social distancing.
- However, according to the report, DMRC has not yet confirmed whether Aarogya Setu mobile app would be made mandatory for commuters.
- Currently, Delhi Metro is taking up the necessary cleaning mechanisms inside the metro trains as well as indoor areas of metro stations like corridors, entrance lobbies, escalators, staircases, elevators, security areas, etc.
- Also, DMRC is handling other logistical arrangements such as thermal screening at stations, provision for hand sanitization, installation of social distancing related signages, etc.
