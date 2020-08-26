Delhi Metro: How will travel change due to COVID-19? Here’s what commuters can expect

The average daily ridership of DMRC, in regular days, is over 26 lakh.

Delhi Metro news: The Delhi Metro, whenever its services are resumed, is all set to handle commuters, in adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines! Recently, DMRC said it shall be prepared to resume metro rail operations whenever directed by the government. According to a PTI report, the average daily ridership of DMRC, in regular days, is over 26 lakh. But due to the pandemic, DMRC has suffered a loss of around Rs 1,300 crore till now. As Delhi Metro has not yet received a nod from the central government to resume operations, the DMRC has been training its staff on compliance of COVID-19 safety norms and also on ways to make travel safer for metro users.

