Delhi Metro news: Strike of 9,000 staff postponed not called off, say employees

The metro employees claimed that management of Delhi Metro has not kept the promises, which were made last year.

Delhi Metro: Last week Delhiites got a scare when Delhi Metro employees announced a strike that would have halted services. The Delhi High Court intervened and restrained the staff from going on a strike. However, Delhi Metro non-executive staff members have clarified that the strike has been postponed due to the court order, but hasn’t been called off. Just 3 days after the Delhi High Court has restrained the protesting Delhi Metro non-executive employees from going on strike, the staff turned up for work with black bands around their arms in order to mark their protest. On June 30, nearly 9,000 non-executive Delhi Metro employees threatened to go on a strike.

Ravi Bharadwaj, Secretary of the DMRC Staff Council was quoted in an HT report saying that the strike has not been called off yet and it has just been merely postponed. He also said that even though the employees honour the decision of the Delhi High Court but they will still continue to fight for their demands. The DMRC Staff Council is an unofficial union of the non-executive employees of the metro network that has been protesting for the last 10 days now, the report stated.

Though throughout last week, the matter was discussed between the council members and the DMRC officials, Delhi Metro told the court that the salary revision of employees will result in an additional financial burden on DMRC, which is already debt-ridden.

One of the main reasons for the Delhi Metro staff to protest is the salary revision. Apart from this, other reasons were also there including fixed guidelines for sacking the staff and right to form a union. Recently, the metro employees claimed that management of Delhi Metro has not kept the promises, which were made last year.

Last week, by wearing black armbands, the metro network’s non-executive employees protested across various metro stations such as Dwarka, Okhla NSIC, Jahangirpuri, Badarpur, Mundka, Vishwavidyalaya, Qutub Minar, Punjabi Bagh West, Shahdara, Yamuna Bank.