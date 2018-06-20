Delhi Metro new lines open but demand for coaches reduced from 582 to 164! Here’s why

In order to meet this growing demand, Delhi Metro has reduced its ask from 582 coaches to 164 coaches.

Delhi Metro: With several new lines and phases of the Delhi Metro network being thrown open to the public, there is bound to be a higher demand for new coaches and rakes. Interestingly, in order to meet this growing demand, Delhi Metro has reduced its ask from 582 coaches to 164 coaches! According to an IE report, the demand for 582 coaches has been pending with the Delhi government for 17 months. Recently, a fresh proposal has been sent by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to the Delhi government as well as the Central government as both the governments are equal shareholders in the DMRC. According to the report, on June 9, DMRC director (business development) SD Sharma sent a revised proposal to the city’s transport department, adding that the city’s metro system will incur the cost of procurement on its own through external borrowings as well as internal accruals.

The original proposal to buy 582 coaches was submitted to the Delhi government by Delhi Metro on January 11, 2017. With the commencement of Magenta Line and a section of the Pink Line, more commuters started using the metro. As per the official documents, out of 582 coaches, the metro initially pitched for immediate approval of 200 coaches. Later, the demand was brought down to 164 coaches stating that the remaining 36 coaches will be bought through a separate bidding process. In the proposal, SD Sharma stated that as the traffic was continuously increasing on sections constructed in phase 1, phase 2 due to the commissioning of phase 3 sections, a proposal for procurement of 200 coaches, was submitted to Delhi government and to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for their approval. He further mentioned that there is no financial burden on either Delhi government or Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as the funding has been proposed from external borrowing as well as internal accruals of DMRC. He also requested the approval of Delhi government for procurement of additional 164 coaches.

According to the Delhi government, the introduction of GST has made it difficult to buy new coaches as now it will have to share more amount as compared to the Central government. However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as well as Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, said that the clearance will be given soon. As per DMRC data, at present, 244 trains operate on Delhi Metro’s 277 km network and 1,654 number of coaches are being used at present. According to a DMRC official, once phase 3 is completed, the traffic on lines developed under phase 1 and phase 2 will increase.

A proposal to procure 916 coaches was approved by DMRC board in 2016 and also on October 23, 2016, a related proposal was submitted to the Delhi government as well as to the Central government. As 334 coaches were under the DPR of the proposed phase 4, the Delhi Metro decided to go for 582 coaches.