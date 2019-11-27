Delhi Metro network to go “counterless”! DMRC plans to replace token counters with these machines

With this initiative, the manual token counters will gradually be phased out at the stations over the next six months.

Delhi Metro network to go counterless! In a bid to make the system of buying Delhi Metro tokens easier for commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) plans to turn the entire network “counterless” in Delhi and the national capital region. A DMRC spokesperson informed Financial Express Online that within the next six months, all the busy Delhi Metro stations, including Lajpat Nagar, Nehru Place, Preet Vihar, Karkardooma and few others, will be equipped with token vending machines (TVMs). The token counters at the Delhi Metro stations will be replaced by the TVMs.

According to DMRC, the metro stations are divided into five categories, i.e., from A to E, depending upon the token usage. In the E category, the Delhi Metro stations witness only 10 per cent commuters using tokens. These particular stations were among the first few stations on the network, where the manual token counters were replaced with TVMs. The D category stations saw the change where 15 per cent commuters used tokens. In the C category stations, around 25 per cent commuters use tokens and now, DMRC is focusing on the B category stations, where up to 30 per cent use tokens for travelling. For this, DMRC is looking to install a total of 100 TVMs across 20 metro stations on the network.

With this initiative, the manual token counters will gradually be phased out at the stations over the next six months. By the middle of next year, i.e., 2020, almost 80 per cent of the Delhi Metro stations will not have manual token counters. The Delhi Metro stations where the token counters are now being replaced with the TVMs are Noida Sector 16, Janakpuri West, New Ashok Nagar, Patel Nagar, Sarai (Faridabad), Lajpat Nagar, Karkardooma,Tughlaqabad, Rohini West, Rajouri Garden,Tagore Garden, Tis Hazari, Uttam Nagar West, Moti Nagar, Ramesh Nagar, Nehru Place, Preet Vihar, Guru Dronacharya as well as Sector 28 (Faridabad).

All the metro stations in Delhi Metro Phase-III have not been equipped with manual token counters, except a few of them. DMRC has also been slowly withdrawing counters from Delhi Metro Phase I and Delhi Metro Phase II stations. However, the Delhi Metro stations falling in the A category, which witness a huge footfall of the first time Delhi Metro users such as the Anand Vihar metro station and the New Delhi metro station, will retain the manual token counters for a long time.