Delhi Metro network to expand! DMRC to open Grey Line extension, Pink Line segment on this date

More Delhi Metro sections to open soon! The Grey Line extension of Najafgarh – Dhansa Bus Stand and the Pink Line’s Trilokpuri section between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake metro stations will be jointly inaugurated via video conferencing by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 6 August 2021. While the online inaugural event will be held on Friday morning, metro operations on both sections will commence at 3:00 PM on the same day. According to a statement issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), with the opening of these sections, the Delhi Metro rail network will become 390 km long with as many as 286 stations.

The approximately one km long (891 metres) section between Najafgarh station and Dhansa Bus Stand metro station will take the metro rail network further into Najafgarh’s interior areas. Recently, the Najafgarh – Dhansa Bus Stand Delhi Metro corridor had received mandatory approval from the CMRS. With the opening of the extended stretch of the over 4.2 km long Grey Line, the residents of the interior areas around Najafgarh will be benefited immensely, a PTI report said. The corridor from Dwarka to Najafgarh was opened in October 2019, which for the first time had connected Najafgarh’s urban village area to the rapid transit network.

The opening of Pink Line’s Trilokpuri section, about 289 metres long, between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 station and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake metro station, will link the entire 59 km long Delhi Metro’s Pink Line fully and will connect major landmarks of the city, like the Anand Vihar ISBT, Anand Vihar Railway station, Nizamuddin railway station, markets in South Extension, Lajpat Nagar and INA. The Pink Line corridor from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar corridor covers 38 metro stations. According to the report, this corridor will further be extended from Majlis Park metro station to Maujpur in Delhi Metro’s Phase IV project, making it the longest single metro corridor in the country at around 70 km. Once the Phase IV project is completed, the Pink Line of Delhi Metro network will become the only Ring Corridor of Metro in India as well.