Delhi Metro network now 377 kilometres long! From Grey Line to Pink, Magenta lines; know about new corridors

The Delhi Metro network, now 377 kms long, operates as the largest metro network across the country

Delhi Metro news: The lifeline of the national capital, carrying lakhs of commuters on a daily basis, has been witnessing an ever-increasing growth in terms of its network over the last two years. The Delhi Metro network, now 377 kms long, operates as the largest metro network across the country. With some of the very recent additions of new metro lines such as the Delhi Metro Grey Line and the Noida Metro Aqua Line, several areas of the national capital region (NCR) have achieved seamless metro connectivity, making travelling far more easier and accessible for commuters. We take a look at all the new Delhi Metro corridors and lines opened in the last two years, taking the total network to 377 kms:

Delhi Metro Grey Line Dwarka – Najafgarh section

The 4.295 km long Delhi Metro Grey Line from Dwarka station to Najafgarh will be flagged off and will open for passenger operations on October 4, 2019. Delhi Metro will enter the rural and congested pockets of Najafgarh for the first time with the new Delhi Metro Grey Line. This will open three new metro stations namely, Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh. The Dwarka metro station will provide an interchange facility with Delhi Metro Blue Line.

Noida Metro Aqua Line

The Noida Metro Aqua Line connecting the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida was opened for passenger operations on January 25, 2019. The newly built Noida Metro Aqua Line corridor was flagged off for passenger services by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. This section allowed metro connectivity to the far flung areas of Greater Noida, which were difficult to reach earlier. The Noida Metro Aqua Line covers a total of 21 new metro stations. A 300 metres long walkway at Sector 51 station of Noida Metro Aqua Line connects the corridor with Delhi Metro Blue Line at its Sector 52 station

Delhi Metro Magenta Line

The Delhi Metro Magenta Line, was inaugurated on December 25, 2017 opening the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir corridor. This 12.64 km long section enabled smooth metro connectivity between Noida and South Delhi. The Delhi Metro Magenta Line is the sixth line of the Delhi Metro network and had the first metro trains which were equipped with the new Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC), designed to reduce the waiting time from 120 seconds to 90-100 seconds. These were also the first metro trains of Delhi Metro to be equipped with LED screens.

The Delhi Metro Magenta Line was extended from Kalkaji Mandir-Janakpuri West with 16 new stations on May 28, 2018. This section enabled the interchange with Delhi Metro Yellow Line at the Hauz Khas station.

Delhi Metro Pink Line

The Delhi Metro Pink Line is the longest individual line of the Delhi Metro network at 58.59 km. The Delhi Metro Pink Line section from Majlis Park to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus was opened for passenger services on March 14, 2018.

The Delhi Metro Pink Line was subsequently extended with its other phases namely, Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar, Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake to Shiv Vihar and Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 in the same year. Delhi Metro Pink Line Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 allowed the interchange facility with Delhi Metro Yellow Line at the Dilli Haat INA station

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro network also witnessed extensions of some of its existing corridors:

Delhi Metro Blue Line extension between Noida City Centre and Noida Electronic City

Delhi Metro Blue Line Dwarka Sector 21-Noida City Centre was extended till Noida Electronic City on March 9, 2019, bringing six new metro stations on the corridor.

Delhi Metro Red Line extension from Dilshad Garden to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)

The Delhi Metro Red Line Rithala- Dilshad Garden was extended till Shaheed Sthal on March 8, 2019, bringing eight new metro stations on the corridor.