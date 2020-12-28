Delhi Metro: National Common Mobility Card facility introduced on Airport Express Line; see features

The NCMC facility will be made available on the entire Delhi Metro rail network by the year 2022.

National Common Mobility Card: Today, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has introduced the National Common Mobility Card service on its Airport Express Line. The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) is an inter-operable transport card, which will allow Airport Express Line commuters to save the time that they spend standing in queue for Delhi Metro tickets. Under this facility, a person carrying a RuPay- Debit Card that has been issued by 23 banks in the last 18 months, will be able to travel on the Airport Express Line of the Delhi Metro rail network using that card. The NCMC facility will be made available on the entire Delhi Metro rail network by the year 2022.

The NCMC is an indigenous automatic fare collection system. It will use a phone to avail metro services and to enter or exit metro lines. Apart from Delhi Metro travel on Airport Express Line, the NCMC will also allow passengers or the public to pay for bus services, toll taxes, parking, retail shopping, and even to withdraw money. The NCMC, which was launched with the purpose to provide people with integrated access to all public transports, is also known as ‘One Nation One Card’. The NCMC facility on the Airport Express Line along with the country’s first driverless train on Magenta Line was inaugurated today by PM Narendra Modi. According to the Prime Minister, this integrated approach will increase the nation’s strength.

The first of its kind in India, the One Nation One Card model- NCMC was launched by PM Modi last year. According to the government, these are bank-issued cards on Credit Card/Debit Card/Prepaid card product platform. The card user can use this for payments across all segments including bus, metro, suburban railways, parking, toll, smart city as well as retail. The card’s stored value supports transactions on offline mode across all travel requirements with minimal financial risk to involved stakeholders. The card’s service area feature supports operator specific applications such as season tickets, monthly passes, etc.