Delhi Metro mishap: Under-construction girder crashes near Mohan Nagar in Ghaziabad, 7 injured

As many as seven people were injured when a girder at a construction site of Delhi Metro crashed near Mohan Nagar in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of Delhi.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: April 23, 2018 12:35 PM
delhi metro mishap in ghaziabad In the mishap, an autorickshaw were crushed when the girder came crashing on it. (Image- ANI)

As many as seven people were injured when a girder at a construction site of Delhi Metro crashed near Mohan Nagar in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of Delhi, NDTV reported on Monday. An official statement from Delhi Metro is yet to be made. In the mishap, a car and an autorickshaw were crushed when the girder came crashing on it.

The injured have been admitted to hospital. The under-construction metro route will link Dilshad Garden in Delhi to Arthala metro station in Ghaziabad.

In a statement released by DMRC, it said that the authority is verifying the details of the accident that that took place this morning. The officials, including the chief project manager and the general manager/safety of DMRC, have rushed to the spot and inspecting the situation.

(More to follow)

 

