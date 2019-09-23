Delhi Metro may take over Gurugram Rapid Metro by next week; Punjab, Haryana High Court to decide

The Punjab and Haryana High Court’s observation came into effect after the expiry of the 90-day termination notice served by RMGL as well as RMGSL.

Gurugram Rapid Metro update: As the fate of Gurugram Rapid Metro services remains under a big question mark, there is a new ray of hope after the recent High Court decisions. The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently ordered that the Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon Limited (RMGL) and Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL) will continue to operate the Rapid Metro services for maximum up to October 16. However, the court was told that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is likely to take over operations next week, said a recent IE report.

The RMGL and RMGSL are the two special purpose vehicles (SPVs) which have been operating the Rapid Metro services since 2013 and 2017 respectively. This is because the commercial operations of Rapid Metro began in two phases. Meanwhile, because of the increasing funding issue for the Rapid Metro operations, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) had already entered into an agreement with DMRC for operating the Rapid Metro for the next five years, according to the report. The Rapid Metro runs from Delhi Metro Yellow Line’s Sikanderpur station to Sector 56 and NH-8 stations of Rapid Metro.

The division bench comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain and Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi were quoted saying that the handover from Rapid Metro to DMRC may take place under the supervision of Justice Kailash Gambhir and Justice V K Gupta from September 23. The court also ordered the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), assisted by auditors of HSVP as well as Rapid Metrorail, to specify and present the amount of actual debt due to Rapid Metro. Additionally, the CAG has been asked to complete its report within 30 days.

The matter concerning the Rapid Metro issue reached the court on September 6 as the contract between Rapid Metrorail and HSVP for operating the lines was about to expire. The Punjab and Haryana High Court’s observation came into effect after the expiry of the 90-day termination notice served by RMGL as well as RMGSL. Earlier, the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) had challenged the validity of the termination notice in the Punjab and Haryana High Courts. It had also sought the court’s intervention on the continuity of the commercial services of Rapid Metro in Gurugram by the two SPVs.