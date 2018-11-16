Delhi Metro makes last mile connectivity easier! Stations to have Uber, Ola kiosks for commuters convenience

The facility will be available at five metro stations, to begin with.

Soon, taking a cab to your home or office from a Delhi Metro station is going to be easier! In a bid to facilitate last-mile connectivity for commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will tie-up with app-based cab aggregators like Uber and Ola. The kiosks of these cab aggregators will be set up at the Delhi Metro stations, from where commuters can easily book a cab, according to a TOI report. The facility will be available at five metro stations, to begin with. Later, it will be extended to other metro stations where space is available for setting up kiosks and for pick up and drop points.

A DMRC spokesperson was quoted in the report saying that as per the agreement with DMRC, the cab aggregators will be setting up kiosks at Rajiv Chowk, Dwarka Sector 21, MG Road, Sikandarpur and Noida Sector 18 metro stations. DMRC has already tied-up with Uber, while talks with Ola are still on, he stated. At Dwarka Sector 21 and Sikandarpur metro stations, kiosks of Uber cab service will be set up, on the other hand, MG Road and Noida Sector 18 metro stations will have Ola kiosks. While, Rajiv Chowk metro station will be the common one for both cab aggregators, where Uber has set up its kiosk already, the DMRC spokesperson informed.

The kiosks at the metro stations will provide cab booking facility. Also, they will provide information regarding the booking status as well as location of already booked cabs. Additionally, the spokesperson informed that proper non-commercial signage will be put up at these metro stations along with clear pick and drop points identification outside the stations.

The cab aggregators will deploy staff at the kiosks in order to handle queries as well as to book cabs. Interestingly, there are also plans to set up unmanned kiosks where metro commuters can book cabs and get other information just by using touchscreen panels.