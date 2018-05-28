Delhi Metro Magenta Line inauguration today: 5 connectivity benefits every Delhiite should know about

Delhi Metro Magenta Line: The Janakpuri West – Kalkaji Mandir section, which is 24.82 km long will cover 16 metro stations.

Delhi Metro Magenta Line: The Janakpuri West – Kalkaji Mandir section of the Delhi Metro Magenta line is all set open from tomorrow, that is May 29 – and the news is bound to make Delhiites happy! The latest stretch of the Delhi Metro magenta Line will be inaugurated by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today afternoon. The much-awaited section is also the longest to be opened under Delhi Metro’s Phase 3, so far. The Janakpuri West – Kalkaji Mandir section, which is 24.82 km long will cover 16 metro stations. While the Janakpuri metro station of the Magenta Line will become an interchange station for Blue line, the Hauz Khas metro station will become an interchange station for Yellow line and the Kalkaji Mandir metro station will become an interchange station for the Violet line. Not only will the new stretch of the Delhi Metro magenta Line benefit existing commuters but also provide connectivity to those who did not have the option of a Delhi metro network near their homes or offices till now. Here are top 5 things that you should definitely know about how the Delhi Metro Magenta line will improve connectivity in Delhi-NCR:

1) The Janakpuri West – Kalkaji Mandir section will be a boon to people travelling between Noida and Gurugram. With the opening of this new section, the Hauz Khas Metro station will become an interchange station for commuters. Therefore, passengers commuting from Gurugram to Noida or vice versa will be able to get down at Hauz Khas and take the Magenta Line or Yellow Line respectively. By doing so, the travel time between Gurugram and Noida will be reduced by half an hour to just 50 minutes!

2) Nehru Place, which is one of largest information technology markets of the country now has a new Nehru Enclave metro station. Now with the commencement of the Janakpuri West – Kalkaji Mandir section, the area will be directly connected to the satellite town of Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

3) For the first time, the domestic terminals of Delhi’s IGI Airport are going to get metro connectivity. People travelling from South Delhi will get direct connectivity from Kalkaji, Nehru Place, Hauz Khas etc. For people who are travelling from East Delhi, they can can change for Magenta line at Janakpuri West. People travelling from West Delhi can take the Pink Line and change at Rajouri Garden, then take the Blue line and reach Janakpuri West for Magenta Line. People travelling from North and Central Delhi can take the Yellow line and change for Magenta Line at Hauz Khas.

4) The Magenta line can now be called the “Knowledge Corridor” as it will provide connectivity to four major universities of the National Capital Region (NCR) namely, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Indian Institute of Technology, Jamia Milia Islamia University and Amity University in Noida.

5) With the commencement of the new section, the Janakpuri West metro station will become the first station of the Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden corridor which will connect many important locations such as T1 of IGI Airport, Hauz Khas, Nehru Place, Botanical Garden etc. The entire corridor connecting Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden will also act as a feeder for the Blue line. The Magenta line will also help to decongest the Blue Line.