Delhi Metro Magenta Line to open soon; 5 things every commuter should know

Delhi Metro Magenta Line: If you are a regular commuter on Delhi Metro or someone who commutes frequently between Noida and Gurugram, then here is a big reason for you to cheer. The much-awaited section of the Delhi Metro Magenta Line between Kalkaji Mandir metro station and Janak Puri West metro station is soon going to be opened for public. The inspection of the 25.6 km stretch between Kalkaji Mandir metro and Janak Puri West metro was conducted from May 8 to May 10 and yesterday, the commissioner for metro rail safety has given the nod to start the metro operations on this stretch. Once the much-awaited remaining section of 25.6 km between Kalkaji Mandir metro station and Janak Puri West metro station is opened for public, the Delhi Metro Magenta Line will cover a distance of 38.2 km in total. The section of Delhi Metro Magenta Line connecting Botanical Garden metro station and Kalkaji Mandir metro station was opened last year in December. Here are 5 things which you should know if you plan to commute on the Delhi Metro Magenta Line:

1) For the first time, with the commencement of the new section between Kalkaji Mandir metro and Janak Puri West Metro, the domestic terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will also get a metro link as now the Magenta Line will connect the Blue Line with Terminal 1 or T1 of IGIA.

2) With the commencement of the remaining section of Delhi Metro Magenta Line, travel time between Noida and Gurugram will be reduced by 30 minutes to just 50 minutes. Also, now passengers from South Delhi will be able to reach the airport in nearly 20 minutes.

3) Interestingly, the Janakpuri West metro station of Delhi Metro is all set to come up with the nation’s tallest escalator. The metro station which lies on Blue Line and which will be an interchange station for Magenta Line will have escalators at an elevation of 15.6 m.

4) The section between Kalkaji Mandir metro and Janak Puri West metro will cover 15 metro stations in between namely, Nehru Enclave, Greater Kailash, Chirag Delhi, Panchsheel Park, Hauz Khas, IIT Delhi, R.K Puram, Munirka, Vasant Vihar, Shankar Vihar, Terminal 1 IGI Airport, Sadar Bazaar Cantonment, Palam, Dashrath Puri and Dabri Mor.

5) The entire Delhi Metro Magenta Line section will provide 4 interchange metro stations namely, Janakpuri West metro station for Blue Line, Hauz Khas metro station for Yellow Line, Kalkaji Mandir metro station for Violet Line and Botanical Garden metro station for Magenta Line.