Delhi Metro Magenta Line to have India’s tallest escalator at Janakpuri West station

Delhi Metro Magenta Line: Soon, the Janakpuri West metro station of the Delhi Metro network will sport the nation’s tallest escalator. The metro station which lies on the Blue Line will have escalators at an elevation of 15.6 m. According to a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson, the escalators installed at Delhi Metro’s Janakpuri West metro station will have the highest elevation in India. The spokesperson further said that the total horizontal length of the escalators at Janakpuri West metro station is 35.3 m and the height of the escalators is 15.6 m. Also, the spokesperson said that the total weight of each one of the escalator is around 26 tonnes. Additionally, TOI reported the spokesperson as saying that the height of the escalators set up at Janakpuri West metro station is equal to the height of a five-storey building.

Interestingly, the escalators set up at Janakpuri West metro station will break the record held by 11.6 m long escalators at Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2, which are at present, the longest in India. According to the spokesperson, it was not an easy task for DMRC to install these giant escalators at the metro station. The spokesperson added by saying that a 250-tonne crane was specifically used for the installation of these escalators at the metro station. At present, the Kashmere Gate metro station, which lies on the Red Line of Delhi Metro, has the longest elevators of the capital city’s metro network.

The new metro station of Delhi Metro Magenta line has been built at 17 m below the ground level. Interestingly, the concourse of the underground station will connect the concourse of the elevated station with two pairs of the extra long escalators.

The Janakpuri West metro station, which lies on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro, has been transformed into an interchange station. The metro station has been connected to the new Magenta Line in order to provide better connectivity between West Delhi and T1 of IGI Airport, Hauz Khas, Nehru Place, Noida etc. The much-awaited section of the new Magenta Line is likely to open for public, this month.