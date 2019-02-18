Delhi Metro Magenta Line: Tired of too many announcements? Delhi Metro to regulate them from today

So far, as many as 34 announcements were made in both audio as well as video formats while the Magenta Line metro train is moving.

Delhi Metro Magenta Line: Giving relief to Delhi Metro commuters from too many announcements, the audio announcements made inside metro trains on Magenta Line, connecting Janakpuri West in Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida will be regulated on a trial basis for three months starting from today i.e., February 18, 2019. The decision has been taken by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on the basis of the feedback received from commuters about excessive announcements in the metro trains. So far, as many as 34 announcements were made in both audio as well as video formats while the Magenta Line metro train is moving.

According to DMRC, from now on instead of 34, only seven general announcements will be made inside the train in both audio and video formats during the entire travel time of the train on the Magenta Line including announcements like suspicious articles, sitting on the floor, etc. On the other hand 25 announcements will be made only in video format and not in audio format including announcements such as welcome to Delhi Metro, use of smart cards and token deposit among others. Meanwhile, 2 announcements on ladies coach and its direction will be removed from the train and will only be made at the metro station platforms.

In a press release, DMRC stated that with this move, the total number of audio announcements will reduce considerably inside the train, however, information will be made available to commuters on video display. However, mandatory announcements such as the destination station, next station, terminal station and the opening side will continue usual in both audio as well as video formats.

Based on the success or feedback of this trial move, the corporation will decide whether to continue this initiative and introduce the same on Pink Line. However, this feature will be required to be tested separately in all other lines (Line 1 to Line 6) as trains on those metro lines do not have the system of video display for announcements.