Delhi Metro Magenta Line new section opens: Stations, interchanges to fare, time savings, details here

The Delhi Metro Magenta Line from Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West is now 37.46 kilometres long.

Delhi Metro Magenta Line: The Janakpuri West–Kalkaji Mandir section of the much-awaited Delhi Metro network has been inaugurated today by MoS (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The new section, the largest to be opened under Phase III of Delhi Metro, will be thrown open to public from May 29, 6:00 AM onwards. The 24.82 kilometre long section is the first to provide connectivity to the domestic terminals of the Delhi airport and also reduces the travel time between Gurugram and Noida drastically. The Delhi Metro Magenta Line from Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West is now 37.46 kilometres long. From Delhi Metro Magenta Line stations, route map to fare and time savings and frequency of trains, here is all you want to know:

Delhi Metro Magenta Line stations:

After the Janakpuri West – Kalkaji Mandir section opens, 16 new stations will be added to the Delhi Metro Magenta Line network. Of these 14 will be underground and 2 will be elevated. The stations are; 3. Janakpuri West, Dabri Mor, Dashrathpuri, Palam, Sadar Bazar Cantonment, Terminal 1 – IGI Airport, Shankar Vihar, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, Hauz Khas, IIT, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash, Nehru Enclave. The total number of stations of the Delhi Metro Magenta Line network will now be 25. The other 9 stations that are already operational are; Kalkaji Mandir, Okhla NSIC, Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Kalindi Kunj, Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Botanical Garden.

Delhi Metro Magenta Line interchanges:

With the Janakpuri West – Kalkaji Mandir section of Magenta line opening, interchange facilities will be available at several stations of the network. The interchange stations would be Hauz Khas (Yellow Line), Janakpuri West (Blue Line), Kalkaji Mandir (Violet Line) and Botanical Garden (Blue Line).

Delhi Metro Magenta Line fare and time savings:

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), commuters on the network will save both time and money with the full Magenta line opening. One of the biggest advantage would be for daily commuters between Gurugram and Noida, who will now be able to travel between the two cities in just 50 minutes. That’s a reduction of 30 minutes. That’s because instead of changing at Rajiv Chowk and boarding the Blue Line, Delhi Metro commuters can now interchange from Hauz Khas and use the Magenta Line to reach Botanical Garden in Noida. One infographic by Delhi Metro suggests that by using the Magenta Line to travel between Qutub Minar and Kalkaji Mandir, people can save Rs 20 and approximately 21 minutes of their time. From Hauz Khas to Kalkaji Mandir, commuters will save 48 minutes of their time and Rs 10!

According to DMRC, commuters on the network will save both time and money with the full Magenta line opening.

The exact base fare for the Delhi Metro Magenta Line has not yet been provided by DMRC, but watch this space for the update once the information is made available.

Delhi Metro Magenta Line frequency and timings:

Delhi Metro Magenta Line will operate 24 trains which will eventually go up to 26. This is apart from the operating reserves. The frequency of trains during peak hours will be 5 minutes 15 seconds and during lean hours it will likely be 6 minutes. On Sunday, services will start at 8:00 AM from the terminal stations, ie. Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden. In addition, services from intermediate stations (Terminal 1 IGI Airport, RK Puram, Hauz Khas, Kalkaji Mandir and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh) will also start from 8 AM onwards on Sundays. The frequency of trains may be revised by Delhi Metro after studying the traffic patterns.

Delhi Metro Magenta Line unique features:

Delhi Metro Magenta line now boasts of India’s tallest elevator and and the deepest station of the network. According to DMRC, the elevator that has been installed at the Janakpuri West Metro station is the tallest in the country at a height of 15.65 metres. The horizontal length of the escalators is 35.32 metres.

On the other hand Hauz Khas metro station is the deepest on the network and is being called an engineering marvel for the challenges faced during its construction. The existing Hauz Khas station (Yellow Line) in 17 metres deep and any new station below it would not have been possible because the foundation of the flyover on Outer Ring Road was at 32 metres depth. Hence, the new station was constructed adjacent to the existing station at a depth of 29 metres with a length of 265 metres.