Delhi Metro Magenta Line: New Kalkaji Mandir-Janakpuri West section to open from May 29; details here

The new Kalkaji Mandir-Janakpuri West section of Delhi Metro Magenta Line will comprise 16 metro stations.

Great news for Delhi Metro commuters! The much awaited new section of Delhi Metro Magenta line connecting Kalkaji Mandir to Janakpuri West is all set to open next week. On Monday, May 28, 2018, Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal along with the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri will flag off the new section between Kalkaji Mandir and Janakpuri West, which is 25.6 km long. Both of them will formally launch the new corridor from the Nehru Enclave Metro station. However, the new Kalkaji Mandir-Janakpuri West section of Delhi Metro Magenta Line will be opened for commuters on May 29, 2018.

The new Kalkaji Mandir-Janakpuri West section of Delhi Metro Magenta Line will comprise 16 metro stations and would be the longest one to open so far under Delhi Metro’s Phase 3. With the opening of the new section, the entire 38.2 km long Magenta line connecting Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden in Noida will become operational.

Interestingly, with the commencement of the new section, the domestic terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport would directly connect to the city’s metro system. Also, the time between Gurugram and Noida will be now reduced by 30 minutes to just 50 minutes. Additionally, the Janakpuri West metro station is also set to come up with the tallest escalator of the country.

With the opening of the new section, the entire Delhi Metro Magenta Line section will provide 4 interchange metro stations namely, Botanical Garden metro station for Magenta line, Kalkaji Mandir metro station for Violet line, Hauz Khas metro station for Yellow line and Janakpuri West metro station for Blue line.

According to DMRC, once the new Magenta line section between Kalkaji Mandir and Janakpuri West is opened, the entire Delhi Metro corridor will expand to 278 km with 202 metro stations. Also, with the commencement of the new section, 88 km of Delhi Metro Phase 3 corridors would have been commissioned so far and another 72 km will be still in the final stages of completion.