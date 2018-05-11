Delhi Metro Magenta Line: From next week, travel from Noida to Gurugram in just 50 minutes!

Interestingly, for the first time, the domestic terminal of the IGI Airport will also get a metro link!

The much-awaited section of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line connecting Kalkaji Mandir to Janakpuri West is likely to be opened for public next week. On Thursday, the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) concluded the safety inspection of the over 25 km section and the report is expected to come soon. DMRC will announce the date for the section to start its operations, once the section gets a green signal from CMRS. The section between Botanical Garden in Noida and Kalkaji Mandir in South Delhi of Delhi Metro Magenta Line was opened for public in December last year. The remaining section of this line will bring the area consisting of Vasant Vihar, Munirka, IIT, Greater Kailash, Chirag Dilli etc. in south Delhi closer to Noida and West Delhi. Interestingly, for the first time, the domestic terminal of the IGI Airport will also get a metro link! Apart from Yellow Line, the Hauz Khas metro station will also provide inter-connectivity for Magenta Line. According to a DMRC spokesperson, the travel time between Gurugram and Noida will be reduced by 30 minutes to just 50 minutes!

Similarly, Blue Line’s Janakpuri West station will become an interchange station and it will also provide access from West Delhi to areas in south Delhi and Noida. The first station of the new Phase 3 corridor will become an interchange station and will connect the Blue Line with Terminal 1 of IGIA, Munirka, Hauz Khas, Nehru Place and Botanical Garden. The spokesperson also said that the Magenta Line will also act as a feeder for the Blue Line as its two metro stations, namely Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden are important stations.

The West Delhi residents have to go all the way to Rajiv Chowk to change trains in order to visit other parts of Delhi-NCR, so with the new corridor, they will get connected to areas such as Palam, Dabri, Mahavir Enclave, Sagarpur and Dashrathpur.

Now, with so many interchange points, the domestic terminal of the IGI Airport can be reached from most parts of Delhi-NCR. Now, it will just take 20 minutes for passengers from South Delhi to reach the airport. However, from other parts of NCR, it will take 35 minutes to 50 minutes to reach the airport. With the opening of the new section and with a station at Munirka, the metro will come closer to JNU. On the other hand, the IIT is getting a metro station right next to the campus.

In order to facilitate entry and exit from stations on the new line, nine subways have been developed by DMRC on the Outer Ring Road. The subways are situated near the metro stations at Munirka, RK Puram, IIT, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash and Nehru Enclave. According to the spokesperson, other than entry/exit points, the subways, which have been provided with stairs, escalators and lifts, will also work as independent free subways for the pedestrians.