Delhi Metro, other metro networks in country to remain shut during Lockdown 4.0; details

All metro rail services, including Delhi Metro will remain suspended till further notice.

Delhi Metro resume date: With the Narendra Modi government extending the ongoing nationwide lockdown to May 31, Delhi Metro and other metro networks across the country such as Kochi Metro, Bangalore Metro, Jaipur Metro, Noida Metro, Chennai Metro, Kolkata Metro etc will not be allowed to resume services. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a fresh set of guidelines for Lockdown 4.0 which starts from May 18 and will extend till May 31.

The announcement comes even as most metro networks across the country were preparing to partially resume services with social distancing norms for passengers being proposed. Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had in its recommendations to the Centre said that Delhi Metro services should be allowed to resume.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is already ensuring the proper maintenance of its vast network by running some empty trains daily. This is being done to test signalling systems and the rolling stock and to also make sure that the corporation is ready to start services as and when allowed. Delhi Metro stations have already started marking out passenger spaces with social distancing norms – lines have been drawn on the floor to maintain distance between passengers queuing up to enter the stations through AFC gates and on platforms.

Various reports have suggested that whenever the metro services begin in various cities, the Central Government may make it mandatory for travellers to have the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones. Indian Railways, which is running special passenger trains, has already made it compulsory for passengers to make use of the Aarogya Setu app.

While metro rail services will continue to remain shut, the Ministry of Home Affairs has left it to the state governments to allow for intra-state movements through private vehicles and buses. All domestic and international flight services, except for special ones permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs will continue to remain suspended.