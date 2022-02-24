Delhi Metro launches state-of-the-art website & app! From Trip Planner to Fare Calculator, see major features

Delhi Metro, for the first time, has integrated its website and the mobile app to ensure faster updates and flow of information on both platforms.

In line with the Centre’s ‘Digital India’ initiative, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has recently launched its revamped official website and mobile application. The updated website and app are among the most feature rich and advanced interactive digital platforms in the world on Metro Railway, the DMRC claimed. A comparative study of the official web portals of the world’s leading Metro systems revealed that DMRC’s website has more features for passenger convenience compared to other similar websites operational in other cities. Delhi Metro, for the first time, has integrated its website and the mobile app to ensure faster updates and flow of information on both platforms. Check out some key features of the new website and app:

Trip planner via Interactive Map – This helps passengers to plan their journey quickly and efficiently. With this, passengers can view the complete route along with information of stations as well as interchanges on their selected route. They are also shown the time of the next available train along with total travel time to their destination along with fare and number of stations. It also shows platforms as well as travel direction starting from their origin station and the interchange stations up to their destination.

Know your Station – The website has the provision for the commuters to view the complete details of each Delhi Metro station such as station location on map, station details, lift/ escalator availability with location, gate details, key nearby places and station facilities.

Advanced Station Facilities Search – The website has been provided with a feature of Advanced Facility Search from which commuters can do a quick search on the basis of either Metro line or facility type or specific keyword.

Tour Guide – In this feature, a key selection of important landmarks, historical places as well as transport hubs such as airports, railway stations and ISBTs which a person visiting the city must visit are showcased.

Realtime First & Last Train Time Calculator – Commuters can check the time of First and Last Train for any route between any two metro stations. They can also check the route on basis of the shortest or minimum interchange route.

Fare Calculator – It is provided for passengers to determine the normal fare and also the special fare applicable on any journey undertaken on the Delhi Metro network.

Next Station Alert (Mobile App) – Passengers using this feature on the app while making their journey on Delhi Metro trains will be alerted prior to reaching their destination metro station via push notifications on their phone.

Nearest Stations (Mobile App) – This provides commuters with a function to locate the nearest Metro Station from any location by simply switching on the GPS on their Phone and using this feature on the mobile app.

Know your Line (Line Status with Details) – The website displays the service status of every metro line on a basis of real time by showing appropriate colour codes as well as text to indicate normal or partial service (green colour for normal service and amber colour for partial service). Besides, in case of any metro station closure, it is shown with a different text and colour code to highlight the same (green colour for open and red colour for closed).