Delhi Metro launches India’s 1st FASTag/UPI based cashless parking & MMI facility at Kashmere Gate station

As many as 55 four-wheelers and 174 two-wheelers can be accommodated at this exclusively cashless parking facility, which is located at Gate Number 6 of the Kashmere Gate metro station.
Now Delhi Metro commuters can use convenient cashless parking facility at Kashmere Gate metro station. For the first time in India, a FASTag/UPI based cashless parking facility has been launched at Kashmere Gate metro station today. According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), as part of the Multi-Model Integration (MMI) initiative, dedicated Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) lanes for Taxi, E-Rickshaw, Auto were also launched at the metro station. As many as 55 four-wheelers and 174 two-wheelers can be accommodated at this exclusively cashless parking facility, which is located at Gate Number 6 of the Kashmere Gate metro station.
According to DMRC, entry/exit, as well as payment of 4-wheelers, can be done through the FASTag. Through FASTag, the parking fee will be deducted, thereby reducing the time for entry and payment. Vehicles with FASTags will only be permitted to park in this facility. The 2-wheelers’ entry can be done by only swiping the Delhi Metro smart card. The swipe of smart card is used only for registering the entry/exit time and fare calculation. Thus, money will not be deducted from the smart card. People can pay the parking fee by UPI apps by scanning the QR Code. The payment in the future can be made through DMRC/NCMC cards as well. The cashless parking facility is DMRC’s pilot project. Further, Delhi Metro is planning to establish similar systems at more of its parking facilities across Delhi-NCR.
Additionally, the dedicated IPT lanes for Taxi, Auto and E-Rickshaw were also inaugurated at the station’s gate number 6 and 8. These lanes will allow a smooth movement of vehicles as well as enhance the last mile connectivity at the metro station. In MMI’s second phase, which is presently under construction, there will be a Food Court (to be set up by DTIDC) as well as a Bus-Terminal (3 lanes with capacity of 5 buses each) to be constructed by Delhi Metro.
Once the second phase is completed, Kashmere Gate will be a transportation hub, integrating metro connectivity on Line 1, 2 and 6 with parking facility, ISBT Kashmere Gate, City Bus Service as well as Auto/Taxi/E-Rikshaw services. According to DMRC, these facilities will provide a big relief to passengers travelling from/to the Kashmere Gate metro station, which is connected to a major ISBT as well as several offices around the station.
