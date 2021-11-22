Delhi Metro launches first prototype of indigenous universal driving simulator; demonstrates super SCADA system

The SCADA system is being developed as a monitoring system for equipment and assets to rationalize maintenance periodicity, manpower requirement as well as spares management,

Delhi Metro in association with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) today launched the first prototype of an indigenous Rolling Stock Driver Training System (RSDTS). Besides, it has also demonstrated the functioning of a Super – Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system. The SCADA system is being developed as a monitoring system for equipment and assets to rationalize maintenance periodicity, manpower requirement as well as spares management, according to DMRC. In pursuance of “Make in India” initiative, an MoU was signed by DMRC and BEL in September last year with the objective to develop the RSDTS which will be useful for training of Metro or Railway train drivers.

According to DMRC, this system will also be utilized for evaluating the driving skills of a working Train Operator, which for safety considerations, is done periodically. This will be the first such universal train driving simulator that has been indigenously developed and can be suitably modified for any Metro system or Railways. Till now, this product was being imported by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation from foreign OEMs, at a high cost. Also, so far, the designs available with Delhi Metro are suitable for use with a single type of rolling stock, as well as signalling and line profiles envisaged at design stage. Making any change is difficult and cost prohibitive at a later date, DMRC said.

The indigenously developed RSDTS has the facility of the same core software to be used for creating different combinations of rolling stock, signaling as well as line profiles, by just changing the input data files, along with other minor hardware changes in the driving desk, if needed. With this, the flexibility of the training system will enhance and it would result in major cost saving for Delhi Metro, as the same system can be utilized for multiple stocks and various routes.

DMRC has further claimed it has an ambitious plan to go digital for all its maintenance requirements. The work on the Super SCADA system is a crucial step in this regard. Currently, several standalone solutions at the equipment and system level are available already. However, Delhi Metro plans to integrate all of them through a digital platform. At present, three systems have been covered in Phase 1 of the development of Super – SCADA namely Automatic Fare Collection, Lifts and Escalators, as well as Wheel Monitoring System of rolling stock.