Delhi Metro launches e-rickshaw services from Noida Electronic City station to boost last-mile connectivity

The fleet of e-rickshaws was flagged off by Mangu Singh, Managing Director of DMRC.

Today, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) launched a fleet of 25 e-rickshaws, called ‘ETO’ from Noida Electronic City Metro station of Blue Line in a bid to ensure enhanced last-mile connectivity for Delhi Metro commuters. The fleet of e-rickshaws was flagged off by Mangu Singh, Managing Director of DMRC. According to Delhi Metro, these e-rickshaws will be plying from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM every day, offering last-mile connectivity to nearby localities of Noida Electronic City Metro station. Initially, as many as 25 ETO rickshaws are being introduced into service from the Blue Line metro station, which by the end of next month, will be increased to 100, covering more metro stations in Blue Line’s Noida section including Sector 62, Noida Sector 59, Noida Sector 34, Noida Sector 61 stations, etc.

According to DMRC, these GPS enabled e-rickshaws are specially designed, having a covered cabin as well as full front windscreen in order to provide last-mile connectivity within an area of 4 to 5 kilometres around Delhi Metro stations. The fares for ETO services have been kept very nominal at a base price of Rs 10 for the first 2 Kilometres and Rs 5 for the subsequent Kilometres. Metro passengers can also book vehicles through the ETO mobile app and pay for their rides digitally.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has partnered with a consortium of ETO Private Limited (Operator) and GEM Vehicles Private Limited (Manufacturer) under their brand name ETO to operate these e-rickshaws from above metro stations. More information regarding this facility can be availed by commuters on the Helpline number managed by ETO at 18001030975 or by visiting www.etomotors.com. At present, more than 310 e-rickshaws are providing last-mile connectivity service from 34 Metro stations across the metro network. To boost last-mile connectivity for passengers, DMRC has further announced to introduce e-rickshaws from 13 more metro stations by next month-end.