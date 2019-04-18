Delhi Metro cheer for IPL fans! Check last train timing during Delhi Capitals matches at Feroz Shah Kotla

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro cheer for IPL, cricket fans! IPL 2019 is heading towards its business-end as all the eight teams are vying for top four spots. Delhi Capitals is taking on Mumbai Indians tonight at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi in the much-awaited derby match. The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm and often the night IPL matches stretch till past midnight. To provide seamless transportation, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to run metro services till 12 am.

In an advisory, DMRC said that lifeline of the national capital Delhi Metro will be available till midnight on the days when IPL 2019 matches will start at 8 pm at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground. Delhi Metro’s last train from ITO will run till midnight keeping in mind the fans who throng to the ground to enjoy the T20 cricket league matches. Riders can purchase tokens 5 minutes prior to the last train timings.

Nearest metro station to Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in Delhi: The nearest metro station to Feroz Shah Kotla Ground is Delhi Gate. ITO metro station is also located in just over a km from the home ground of Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2019 matches at Feroz Shah Kotla

Delhi Capitals has already played four matches in its home venue at Feroz Shah Kotla ground. Tonight it will be hosting Mumbai Indians. On April 20 (Saturday), Kings XI Punjab will play the home team. The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm. On April 28 (Sunday) Indian Cricket team Captain and the home hero Virat Kohli will be in the town as Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Delhi Capitals. The match is scheduled to begin at 4 pm. On May 4 Delhi Capitals will play against Rajasthan Royals. The match is scheduled to begin at 4 pm.

Earlier Delhi Metro has tied up with erstwhile Delhi Daredevils to display social messages related to passenger behavior at different locations inside Metro stations and trains during the IPL-2012. Even fans could collect IPL match tickets from selective Delhi Metro stations.