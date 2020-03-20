Delhi Metro services closed on this date due to Coronavirus; details here

As a result of the curfew, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced that regular Delhi Metro services on all lines will remain closed on March 22, 2020.
Delhi Metro commuters take note! Due to the rising menace of the Coronavirus infection across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked for a ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22, 2020. As a result of the curfew, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that regular metro services on all lines will remain closed on March 22, 2020. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that the move is aimed at encouraging people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, to honour the curfew, which is by the people and for the people. Normal metro services will resume from Monday, March 23, 2020 on all lines, including the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line
This story is being updated
