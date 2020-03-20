Delhi Metro services closed on this date due to Coronavirus; details here

By: |
Published: March 20, 2020 3:51:54 PM

As a result of the curfew, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced that regular Delhi Metro services on all lines will remain closed on March 22, 2020.

Delhi MetroDMRC has announced that regular metro services on all lines will remain closed on March 22, 2020

Delhi Metro commuters take note! Due to the rising menace of the Coronavirus infection across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked for a ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22, 2020. As a result of the curfew, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that regular metro services on all lines will remain closed on March 22, 2020. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that the move is aimed at encouraging people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, to honour the curfew, which is by the people and for the people. Normal metro services will resume from Monday, March 23, 2020 on all lines, including the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line

This story is being updated

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Delhi Metro
  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Delhi Metro services closed on this date due to Coronavirus details here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Important alert for Delhi Metro commuters! Must-read travel advisory issued amidst COVID-19 outbreak; details
2Mumbaikers take note! Indian Railways stops AC local trains in Maharashtra till March 31; here’s why
3Coronavirus alert for Indian Railways passengers! Over 150 trains cancelled till March 31; check full list